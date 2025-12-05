Autocar Introduces Smart Battery Cable: Advancing Refuse Truck Fire Safety

The Industry's Latest Innovation in Severe-Duty Truck Safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autocar, LLC, a leading manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks, today announced the release of its latest safety innovation: the Smart Battery Cable, designed to reduce the risk of electrical fires in refuse trucks.

Refuse trucks operate in demanding environments where electrical cables are routinely exposed to vibration, abrasion, and contamination. Traditional unfused battery cables carry high amounts of current; when damaged, they can arc and ignite, posing risks to operators and equipment.

Autocar, LLC announces the "Smart Battery Cable," designed to reduce the risk of electrical fires in refuse trucks.

Designed for use in the Autocar ACX®, the Smart Battery Cable (patent pending) provides early detection of potential rub through and is engineered to alert the operator via the Autocar "Always Up" display in the event of a short circuit. The operator can then stop the vehicle, preventing thermal buildup and potential ignition.

Additionally, the cable is used in conjunction with a vehicle crank interlock to ensure the truck engine cannot be started again without an operator's permission after an inspection and/or repairs.

Building on the success of ADAM™ (Advanced Driver Assist Module), Autocar's fully OEM integrated active ADAS system, the Smart Battery Cable demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to protecting operators, communities, and fleets through advanced engineering solutions tailored to the severe-duty industry.

"Our customers work in one of the toughest industries out there," said Juan Higgs, ACX Chief of Engineering. "They depend on us to help them get home safe at the end of the day. That's why we built ADAM and developed the Smart Battery Cable: because safety isn't an afterthought to us. It's our purpose from the very beginning."

Currently, Autocar is equipping select configurations of the ACX with the technology, with the goal of making the equipment standard across all configurations by 2027.

For more information about the Smart Battery Cable, visit AutocarTruck.com.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC:

Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized truck brand in North America, is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support, and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-duty truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and its all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractors, and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its ALWAYS UP® direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time, and act proactively, timely and with simplicity.

SOURCE Autocar