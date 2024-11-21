Autocar Solutions®: Keeping Your Truck "Always Up."

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleash the full potential of your severe-duty truck with Autocar Solutions. As the oldest truck brand in the Western Hemisphere, Autocar offers a lifetime of direct factory support, including 24/7 service, expert parts, and comprehensive training all designed to deliver on the promise of "Always Up."

Autocar Solutions has changed the truck support game with a massive investment in new tech and top-notch talent. This powerhouse combo has slashed truck resolution times up to 60%, delivering tremendous value for customers.

As Craig Antonucci, our Chief Experience Officer, puts it, "Customers who tap into our Solutions team witness up to 3x faster resolution as compared to others, saving millions in downtime. The best part is that it's completely free for the life of the truck. It's true value…there's absolutely no reason not to give us a call, anytime, anywhere."

Autocar creates this value with direct factory support and a total team approach. While Autocar Solutions is central point of service, every individual in the company supports the "Always Up," promise, including sales, engineering, and production.

"We like to say, 'you've got a guy at the factory,'" said Autocar President Jimmy Johnston and longtime truck manufacturing veteran. "We're hands on for the life of your truck, even outside of warranty. Need us 10 years from now? We got you."

Johnston adds, "We live in this industry. We know what happens when a truck goes down – when you can't pick-up the trash, when you can't work the job, or you can't move the trailers. That's why ALL of us are there for our customers."

If that wasn't enough, Autocar Solutions takes a hands-on approach with your shop, dealer, or service center. Once you open a solutions ticket, we work with them to find the right parts and perfect solutions. To get there, Autocar delivers to you, or your partner, hands-on training so you can work with your trucks however you want.

Antonucci said it all starts by contacting Solutions and opening a ticket. "Once they reach out, our customers are blown away that they can call us anytime for anything. They can call us about a new truck, they can call us about a 30-year-old truck. They can get parts, schematics, and fast answers. Most importantly, they can talk directly to an expert whose job it is to get them back up and running."

Autocar Solutions provides an easy-to-use online portal where customers can log in and find help immediately from one of their expert Solutions Technicians. Autocar also has an expert service support team in the field who can put "hands on" the trucks when needed. "Down time is always a bad time for truck owners," Antonucci said. "Autocar Solutions backs up our brand promise of 'Always Up' – optimizing up times for our customers."

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC:

