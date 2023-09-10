Autoclave Market to grow by USD 571.78 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 34% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autoclave market is expected to grow by USD 571.78 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (vertical autoclaves, horizontal autoclaves, and others), end-user (healthcare facilities and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device companies, and academic and research institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing number of surgical procedures, coupled with the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the presence of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and the increasing investment in research activities public and private research and development (R&D), as the main drivers of growth. of the autoclave market in North America. In addition, increasing healthcare costs and the presence of prominent providers are driving market growth in the region. The prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases has increased across North America. Heart disease is one of the most diagnosed diseases of all ages in North America. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

ANTONIO MATACHANA SA, Azbil Corp., Celitron Medical Technologies Kft., De Lama Spa, Fedegari Autoclavi Spa, Getinge AB, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LTE Scientific Ltd., MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Metall Zug AG, PHC Holdings Corp., Rodwell Engineering Group Ltd., Sakura Global Holding Co. Ltd., STERIS Corp., Tuttnauer Israel Ltd., Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd., ZIRBUS technology GmbH, Astell Scientific, Benchmark Scientific Inc., and Stahlbau engineering gmbh

ANTONIO MATACHANA SA - The company offers autoclave products such as medical autoclave S2000.

Autoclave Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the vertical autoclaves segment will be significant during the forecast period. They provide solutions for hospitals and clinics where reliable sterilization is critical. Other advantages of vertical autoclaves include greater portability and ease of use, making them very popular and practical.

Autoclave Market: Drivers:

Increasing need for waste management in healthcare facilities

Increasing surgical procedures coupled with the sterilization of medical devices

Growing demand for autoclave equipment to prevent HAIs

The increasing need for waste management in healthcare facilities is a key factor driving market growth. Hospital waste is generated as a by-product of various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures performed in healthcare facilities. These may include radioactive waste, infectious waste, hazardous waste, or common hospital waste. Medical waste disposal methods are used by healthcare providers to deal with the huge amount of biohazardous waste generated. Autoclaving, chemical sterilization, and packaging are the main solutions used by healthcare providers prior to medical waste disposal. The autoclave is mainly used as a heat treatment device to kill microorganisms before the waste is further treated or destroyed in a conventional landfill. Providers such as Celitron Medical Technologies Kft. (Celitron Medical Technologies) and Tuttnauer offers a wide range of autoclaves for the treatment of medical waste generated by healthcare facilities by sterilization. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this autoclave market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the autoclave market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the autoclave market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of autoclave market companies.

