Autoclear Launches AI Threat Assist for X-Ray Security Scanners

Helps Security Teams Detect Concealed Weapons, and Other Threats

Now Used by US Schools to Improve Safety

PINE BROOK, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoclear, a leader in x-ray and explosive trace detection security inspection systems, announced today the commercial launch of AI Threat Assist™, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection tool that helps to identify concealed guns, knives, and other concealed objects as backpacks, handbags, and other items are being inspected using Autoclear's x-ray security scanners. The company also announced that AI Threat Assist has now been successfully deployed at multiple customer locations, including schools, courthouses, and other public venues.

AI Threat Assist is a proprietary software capability that uses advanced machine learning technology to analyze x-ray images and highlight potential threats for security operators by drawing a bounding box around a potential threat item found in the x-ray image. It is available now as an optional capability seamlessly integrated on Autoclear x-ray scanners. For customers that have an Autoclear x-ray system, AI Threat Assist can be installed through an in-field system upgrade.

AI Threat Assist's capabilities are continually updated to meet new school safety requirements. In response to school customer concerns regarding the use of vapes, Autoclear will be releasing a new version of AI Threat Assist in 2024 that will enable enhanced detection of vapes of all types.

AI Threat Assist is the latest addition to Autoclear's suite of proprietary software tools, such as autoMATalert and autoNARCalert, which help security operators identify potential threats and illegal or prohibited items.

"Security decision makers at schools and other locations are facing unprecedented challenges. AI Threat Assist is designed to help security personnel quickly identify potential threats concealed in bags, backpacks and purses," commented Todd Conway, CEO of Autoclear. Mr. Conway continued: "A growing number of customers are now using AI Threat Assist because it is a cost-effective "operator assist" capability that makes security personnel more productive and provides an additional layer of security capability for schools, stadiums, amusement parks, court houses, and other public venues."

To learn more about Autoclear's AI Threat Assist, and to schedule a demonstration, contact Todd Conway at [email protected] or visit www.aithreatassist.com.

About Autoclear

Headquartered in the USA, Autoclear LLC specializes in the design, manufacture, and support of high quality, professional security X-ray scanners and metal detection systems, as well as advanced detection of trace particulate and vapor explosives and narcotics. Our company reaches worldwide to supply companies, government facilities, militaries, customs, agricultural and electronics inspection, public venues, and events with progressive and high-quality lines of security equipment. Non-invasive detection of contraband has been our specialty and mission for over 45 years. Our main product lines (X-ray Scanners, Walkthrough & Handheld Metal Detectors, and Explosive & Narcotic Trace Detection Systems) have made us a leader in our industry for many years. To learn more, visit www.autoclear.com.

