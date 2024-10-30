AUTOCOM ASSOCIATES NAMED NUCAP'S GLOBAL AGENCY OF RECORD

NUCAP is an industry-leading supplier of automotive brake technology based in Toronto

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUCAP, a leading supplier of automotive brake products and technology, has selected AutoCom Associates as its global public relations agency of record.

Based in Toronto, NUCAP and its NRS technology-based products can be found on millions of cars, SUVs and trucks produced by major vehicle manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Ford, Freightliner, General Motors, Hino, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Stellantis, Toyota and Volkswagen.

NUCAP NRS

NUCAP's mechanically attached brake-pad technology was the recipient of the prestigious PACE award as "a compelling example of an innovative solution" for brake issues faced by the global auto industry. The company has produced more than one billion brake pads since its founding in 1994.

The company's NRS aftermarket brake pads today offer improved durability and safety for vehicle owners in the North American market flooded by inferior products from China and other Asia Pacific countries.

"NUCAP's award-winning technology will be of particular interest to media outlets covering the auto industry," said Larry Weis, AutoCom's president. "Its NRS-branded aftermarket brake products also will capture the attention of North American trade publications that follow the aftermarket, dealership service, independent garages, vehicle fleets and the brake industry."

Founded in 1995, AutoCom Associates provides public relations services and counsel to businesses working in the global automotive industry. The agency has extensive working experience with major automakers, automotive trade-media and general-interest publications in North America and elsewhere around the world.

Headquartered in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, AutoCom also has offices in the Austin suburb of Spicewood, Texas. The firm is a member of Automotive PR, an international network of public relations agencies in more than 33 major markets around the world.

Additional information about NUCAP and NRS-branded products is available at www.nrsbrakes.com and www.nucap.com. More information about AutoCom Associates can be found at www.usautocom.com.

