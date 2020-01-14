AutoCommerce 2020 Agenda and Speakers Announced

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, announced today its AutoCommerce 2020 agenda , keynote speakers, and premier network of sponsors for its upcoming conference. Focused on the business needs of automotive brands, distributors, demand partners, and retailers, this exclusive e-commerce event will take place on January 23, 2020.

With an informative keynote address highlighting the latest e-commerce trends, ChannelAdvisor's Curt McDowell, Director of Strategic Partner & Category Management, will kick off the event at ChannelAdvisor's corporate headquarters in Morrisville, North Carolina.

"AutoCommerce is a must-attend event for online automotive brands and retailers gearing up for what's next in e-commerce. The pace of change in e-commerce, emerging technologies, and the increasing demands of mobile-driven consumers can seem overwhelming and complex, but it doesn't have to be," said McDowell. "With reliable solution partners, there are potential opportunities for growth, marketplace expansion, and faster fulfillment. Our dynamic roster of speakers will offer AutoCommerce attendees at least five tangible strategies they can take back to their businesses to help optimize for peak performance and improve scale and agility in the new year."

Through Ask the Expert sessions and customized breakouts, AutoCommerce attendees can gain valuable industry insights and new skills applicable to their ongoing e-commerce success. In addition to ChannelAdvisor's team of marketplace experts, this year's featured presenters were selected from its best-in-class partner ecosystem.

Leading industry experts scheduled to address a range of relevant topics focused on digital marketing, advertising, pricing, marketplace and inventory management, ChannelAdvisor Fulfillment Services, and more, include:

Tony Minock , CEO, Cellacore - Conference visitors can learn how to help drive incremental sales growth through Minock's informative session titled "Tactics to Improve Sales Through Expanded Product Data."

- Conference visitors can learn how to help drive incremental sales growth through Minock's informative session titled "Tactics to Improve Sales Through Expanded Product Data." Brad Fry , Business Strategy & Development, Sr. Manager, eBay - Fry's interactive presentation can help attendees master the best practices for building a successful business on eBay.

- Fry's interactive presentation can help attendees master the best practices for building a successful business on eBay. Emily Riley , COO, 71lbs - Conference participants can benefit from Riley's fulfillment expertise during this breakout session titled "Tips and Tactics for Reducing Shipping Costs."

- Conference participants can benefit from Riley's fulfillment expertise during this breakout session titled "Tips and Tactics for Reducing Shipping Costs." Steph Schmitt , Agency Development Manager, Google - During this immersive training session, attendees can receive help with their digital marketing strategies to enable sales through various Google ad types, including how to create and execute YouTube video campaigns.

- During this immersive training session, attendees can receive help with their digital marketing strategies to enable sales through various Google ad types, including how to create and execute YouTube video campaigns. Ryan Tominaga , Director Online Retail, Automotive, Walmart - Conference visitors can benefit from Tominaga's automotive expertise as well as gain tangible tips to help strengthen their performance on Walmart.

Registration for the event - which includes keynotes, breakout sessions, meals, training sessions, and an invitation-only networking reception - is $50. Additionally, brands and retailers can schedule a meeting with ChannelAdvisor's marketplace management, digital marketing, and advertising experts to discuss solutions to their business challenges.

To learn more about AutoCommerce visit https://www.channeladvisor.com/autocommerce/ .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .



About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

919-249-9798

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.channeladvisor.com

