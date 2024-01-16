AutoCruitment appoints Jill Pellegrino to CEO. Co-Founders Bethany Bray (CEO), and Ben Cooper (COO) transition to AutoCruitment Board of Directors.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoCruitment, a market leader in digital patient recruitment for clinical trials, announces that Jill Pellegrino has been appointed CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, and Co-Founders Bethany Bray (CEO) and Ben Cooper (COO) have transitioned to members of the Board of Directors.

Jill Pellegrino, CEO
Pellegrino joins AutoCruitment from CVS Health, where she was responsible for establishing and growing the Real-World Evidence and Patient Recruitment businesses. As Vice President and Head of Real-World Evidence and Patient Recruitment, her businesses were successful in placing 35,000 patients into research opportunities in both clinical trials and research settings, substantially increasing diversity participation in research studies. Prior to CVS Health, Pellegrino served in various leadership roles at Accelerated Enrollment Solutions, including Senior Vice President and General Manager.

AutoCruitment is transforming the difficult, costly, and time-consuming challenge of recruiting quality volunteers to participate in clinical trials with technology-backed, full service, global, direct-to-patient engagement. AutoCruitment's deep expertise in digital advertising and research site coordination means recruitment campaigns can quickly recruit and screen more highly qualified patients into clinical trials.

AutoCruitment customers realize, on average, 9 months saved on trial enrollment timelines and a 97% increase in patient randomizations. AutoCruitment has completed studies in over 120 conditions and has recruited in 37 countries and 17 different languages.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company that is making an impact in life sciences research," said Pellegrino. "R&D investment continues to be significant, the industry is more focused than ever on maximizing ROI, and patient recruitment is a critical component of successfully introducing new therapeutics. AutoCruitment is able to continuously find an unmatched volume of highly qualified patients, and we deliver great results for our customers."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Jill to the AutoCruitment team," said Matt Jenkins and Michael Sorensen, Partners at QHP Capital. "Jill brings a highly unique combination of a successful management career, industry acumen, and a very deep understanding of how to innovate and deliver effective patient recruitment solutions. We are very grateful and appreciate what Bethany, Ben, and the team built over the last 10 years and are delighted that they will continue to be part of AutoCruitment's next phase of growth as investors and members of the Board of Directors."

"When Ben and I founded AutoCruitment, we had a vision of combining Science, Data, Technology, and Passion to create a solution that would remove the patient recruitment barrier from clinical research and make clinical trials accessible to everybody," said Bray. "We are honored and excited to step forward into our roles on the Board of Directors. I am pleased to welcome Jill, an industry-renowned leader whose dedication to excellence, innovation, and AutoCruitment's mission will continue to drive the company forward."

Pellegrino finishes, "I look forward to working closely with our investors, customers, and the AutoCruitment team in delivering the excellent service and results for which AutoCruitment is known."

About AutoCruitment

AutoCruitment helps life sciences companies accelerate patient recruitment. AutoCruitment's technology-backed, full service, global, direct to patient digital advertising approach targets, recruits, and screens more of the right patients quickly to eliminate the patient recruitment bottleneck. The full clinical trial recruitment and enrollment process is seamless with AutoCruitment's dedicated Project Management and Site & Patient Engagement teams, transparent, real-time reporting, and a secure user-friendly Patient Management Portal.

SOURCE AutoCruitment

