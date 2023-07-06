AUTOCRYPT and RWTH Aachen University Co-Develop Fuzzing Solution for HIL Simulation

SEOUL, South Korea, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announces its new "AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer for HIL" solution, jointly developed by AUTOCRYPT and RWTH Aachen University as part of their industry-academia partnership. As an add-on version of the existing AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer, the new tool enables fuzz testing in the HIL simulation environment.

Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation is a testing platform created by generating a virtual simulation of the in-vehicle architecture so that all systems and operations can be pre-validated before producing and conducting tests on the physical vehicle. Given that a modern vehicle contains over 1,000 semiconductors, being able to pre-validate the systems through a virtual simulation greatly reduces the complexity and costs of early-stage testing.

AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer for HIL is a fuzz testing solution optimized for vehicle HIL simulations, fuzzing against the virtual operations of the vehicle systems and ECUs to detect and report vulnerabilities. As the world's first fuzzing solution for vehicle HIL simulations, it complies with vehicular cybersecurity standards ISO 21434 and UN R155, and functional safety standard ISO 26262 regarding electrical current stability.

AUTOCRYPT's CEO, Daniel ES Kim noted that "existing HIL tests mainly verify system integrity in certain specific scenarios, but AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer for HIL detects unprecedented vulnerabilities by exploring unexpected system abuse cases." Regarding the partnership, he added, "We are excited to partner with one of the leading European universities. With contributions by RWTH Aachen University, we are now at the automation and advancement stages of the development process."

Along with fuzz testing, AUTOCRYPT provides a full range of vulnerability testing tools and security validation services dedicated to different stages of the automotive manufacturing process, helping OEMs exceed cybersecurity regulatory requirements and save on production costs.

SOURCE Autocrypt Co., Ltd.