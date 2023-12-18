AUTOCRYPT Releases Polarion-Based Cybersecurity TARA Template for the Automotive Industry

News provided by

Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

18 Dec, 2023, 02:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity company AUTOCRYPT recently announced the release of "TARA Template for Automotive," a project management tool for conducting Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), a process crucial to the development and maintenance of automotive software. The cybersecurity tool is now available as an extension on Siemens' Polarion ALM application lifecycle management platform, helping users effectively address TARA activities.

Defined by "ISO/SAE 21434: Road Vehicles – Cybersecurity Engineering," TARA is a preventive cybersecurity methodology that involves performing a set of key activities during software development and maintenance. The process involves the analysis of potential cyberattack objectives, vectors, and threats, followed by an assessment of their risk and severity levels.

AUTOCRYPT's TARA Template for Automotive greatly reduces the complexity and increases the accuracy of TARA activities. Developed by AUTOCRYPT in collaboration with Branvi, an official Polarion partner, the tool has been optimized for the Polarion platform. Work items can be automatically connected to the template, allowing users to benefit from the step-by-step manual and calculation tools in the template.

AUTOCRYPT's CEO, Daniel ES Kim, commented, "With the advancement of software-defined vehicles, TARA has become an inseparable part of vehicle development and maintenance. Based on our decades of experience in cybersecurity implementation, our team at AUTOCRYPT has established an intuitive template optimized for ISO/SAE 21434 compliance."

Beyond the ISO/SAE 21434 standard, TARA is also an effective strategy for implementing security by design and managing security updates, as mandated by UN Regulation 155 and 156. AUTOCRYPT provides a wide range of security testing tools and services to complement TARA and secure the vehicle manufacturing process.

To learn more about AUTOCRYPT's automotive cybersecurity solutions, contact [email protected].

About Autocrypt Co., Ltd.
AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. AUTOCRYPT also provides management and service platforms for the operators and end users of MaaS, contributing to sustainable and universal mobility.

Also from this source

AUTOCRYPT veröffentlicht mit dem TARA Template eine auf Polarion basierende Cybersicherheitslösung für die Automobilbranche

Das auf Cybersicherheit im Automobilbereich spezialisierte Unternehmen AUTOCRYPT hat vor kurzem die Veröffentlichung des „TARA Template for...

AUTOCRYPT publie un modèle de cybersécurité TARA pour l'industrie automobile, basé sur Polarion

La société de cybersécurité automobile AUTOCRYPT a récemment annoncé la sortie de « TARA Template for Automotive » (en français, « Modèle TARA pour...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.