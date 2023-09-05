AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer Expands Vehicle Fuzzing Capabilities Through Major Upgrade

News provided by

Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

05 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company AUTOCRYPT released a major upgrade to its automotive fuzzing software—AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer. The upgrade (version 2.0) enables a much wider testing range and greater automation, allowing automotive OEMs to benefit from a more simplified and efficient fuzzing process for UN R155 (WP.29) compliance.

AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer was first released in December 2021. As the world's first fuzzing solution for the vehicular environment, its fuzzing algorithms were built based on the structures of Unified Diagnostic Services (UDS), the communication protocol used in electronic control units (ECU). Version 2.0 expands the testing range beyond ECUs to include other protocols like the Controller Area Network (CAN), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and most importantly, the Ethernet, which is a crucial component of software-defined vehicles. The v2.0 platform also allows new protocols to be added through software updates.

Offered through an intuitive UI, AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer v2.0 greatly improves the user experience. Yet, its biggest differentiation point is its smart fuzzing capabilities. It accurately identifies the functions and technical specifications of each test target and generates test cases based on these characteristics, ensuring that only relevant test cases are input into the program. Moreover, testing can be assigned at a project level, allowing for continuous testing for multiple ECUs. Even if an unexpected interruption occurs, the fuzzing process will continue based on its automation algorithms. All these features make AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer exceptionally efficient and easy to use.

AUTOCRYPT's CEO, Daniel ES Kim, emphasized the importance of fuzz testing for vehicle production, "Fuzz testing is not just an effective way to identify software vulnerabilities at an early stage, but a necessary process to receive vehicle type approval as mandated by UN R155." Regarding AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer, he added, "We developed the solution specifically for the automotive industry. It offers diagnostics services and NRC support features based on ISO 14229. It also provides support for all ISO-TP specifications as defined in ISO 15765."

AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer is a component of AUTOCRYPT's in-vehicle systems (IVS) security solution, an end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solution that secures all stages of the vehicle lifecycle, offering a wide range of products and services from TARA and security testing to the intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and vehicle security operations center (vSOC). To learn more about AUTOCRYPT's IVS solution, contact [email protected].

ABOUT AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and processes for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem. AUTOCRYPT also provides management and service platforms for the operators and end users of e-mobility and MaaS, contributing to sustainable and universal mobility.

SOURCE Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

AUTOCRYPT publie une mise à jour de Plug&Charge pour le système de gestion des stations de recharge

AUTOCRYPT Releases Plug&Charge Upgrade for Charging Station Management System

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.