AUTOCRYPT to Showcase Award-Winning Cybersecurity Solutions at CES 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a global leader in automotive cybersecurity and testing solutions, has announced its participation in the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025.

At the upcoming CES, AUTOCRYPT will unveil its latest advancements in automotive cybersecurity, with a focus on:

Award-Winning Cybersecurity Testing Platform (CSTP): Recognized as a top innovator in the digital category of the 2024 CLEPA Innovation Awards, CSTP streamlines the automotive regulatory compliance process by enabling diverse security tests to be executed and managed on a single platform. Visitors can experience a live demo of this cutting-edge solution. Comprehensive In-Vehicle Systems Cybersecurity Solutions: Ensuring the safety of in-vehicle systems, AUTOCRYPT's suite of solutions protects critical vehicle components from evolving threats. Secure Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication Solutions: AUTOCRYPT's V2X security technologies safeguard data transmission between vehicles and infrastructure, enabling secure and reliable communication for the future of smart mobility.

"Kicking off 2025, AUTOCRYPT is excited to bring our award-winning Cybersecurity Testing Platform to the global stage at CES," said Duksoo Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "As the automotive industry continues to embrace software, electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving, our mission is to ensure that every aspect of the process is secure."

This will be AUTOCRYPT's second year exhibiting at the internationally acclaimed CES; the company's presence underlines its commitment to innovation and leadership in securing the future of connected and autonomous mobility. Attendees are encouraged to stop by AUTOCRYPT's booth (#3674) at Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall for live demonstrations and in-depth discussions with AUTOCRYPT's team of security experts.

About Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

AUTOCRYPT is the industry leader in automotive cybersecurity and connected mobility technologies. The company specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and mobility platforms, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. AUTOCRYPT also provides consulting and testing services along with custom solutions for UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance.

