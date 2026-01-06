Autocrypt Unveils "Automotive-CIS," a Global Integrated Cybersecurity Infrastructure Standard for Vehicles, at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading automotive and AI cybersecurity solutions provider, announced at CES 2026 the launch of "Automotive-CIS (Cybersecurity Infrastructure Standard)," presenting a new global benchmark for vehicle cybersecurity infrastructure to the international technology community.

Automotive-CIS is an advanced and expanded version of Autocrypt's Software Security Infrastructure solution previously delivered to automotive manufacturers (OEMs). The new standard broadens its scope to include suppliers and establishes an integrated security architecture spanning the entire vehicle software lifecycle from development and production, all the way to driving and maintenance.

By integrating key functions like the Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS), Software Update Management System (SUMS), Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC), and Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) into a single infrastructure standard, Automotive-CIS provides a core reference model for OEMs and suppliers as the industry shifts to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and AI-driven mobility.

Autocrypt's extensive proof-of-concept (PoC) projects with both domestic and international OEMs and suppliers have served as a foundation for the global vehicle cybersecurity standard, shown through inclusion of tailored deployment roadmaps, expert consulting, and comprehensive regulatory compliance strategies across the supply chain.

CEO and co-Founder, Seokwoo Lee remarked on the unveiling, "Automotive-CIS represents the essential foundations necessary for this new era of SDVs, AI mobility, and post-quantum computing." He continued, "We are delighted to present this at CES 2026, as it provides OEMs and suppliers with an opportunity to collaboratively address evolving security challenges across the vehicle lifecycle."

Autocrypt is currently showing its solutions at CES 2026, in Las Vegas from January 6-9. Visitors are welcome at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall Booth #4667. Meetings are available on-site, by reservation only.

About Autocrypt

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. Its comprehensive suite of automotive cybersecurity testing services and platforms includes the award-winning AutoCrypt CSTP, which supports automotive OEMs and suppliers in meeting regulatory standards like ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE WP.29 UN R155, and CRA.

