Auto&Design Teams Up With Alcantara For Design Contest

MILAN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto&Design magazine and Alcantara are challenging design students and enthusiasts around the world to create design solutions for future mobility that use Alcantara materials in an innovative way.

Design executives from BMW, Lamborghini, Microsoft, Renault and Stellantis will serve as judges for the online "Dress Your Vision – Alcantara is on board" competition. Entry forms and program details are available on the contest website at www.dressyourvisioncontest.com.

The competition is open to aspiring non-professional designers, students and car-design lovers anywhere in the world who are 18 years of age or older. The deadline for entry submissions on the contest website is June 10.

"Our goal is to find innovative interior design concepts that use Alcantara and are dedicated to future mobility needs," said Silvia Baruffaldi, the magazine's editor. "We're looking for creative, innovative designs that will stretch the imagination while at the same time respecting Alcantara brand values."

Alcantara's "Made in Italy" materials can be found on leading brands in a variety of fields, including the auto industry, the world of fashion and accessories, interior design and consumer electronics. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Alcantara was the first industrial company in Italy and among the very first in the world to be certified as Carbon Neutral in 2009.

Ten contest finalists will be chosen on August 31 with a winner announced on October 31. The competition's eight-member jury will include Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno; Domitilla Dardi, design curator for the National Museum of 21st Century Art in Rome; Manuele Amprimo, chief of interior design, color & trim, Automobili Lamborghini; Annette Baumeister, head of color and trim, BMW; Alec Ishihara, principal (color materials) & UX designer, Microsoft; Francois Farion, design director for colors and materials, Groupe Renault; and Auto&Design Editor Silvia Baruffaldi.

The winner of the "Dress Your Vision – Alcantara is on board" program will receive a trip to Alcantara's research-and-development center and production facilities in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region. The winner also will receive a subscription to Auto&Design magazine and a plaque with graphics dedicated to the winning project.

About Auto&Design - www.autodesignmagazine.com

Auto&Design is a specialized publication that has been a constant point of reference within the automotive design world for the past four decades. A reference publication for universities and specialist schools, the magazine readership can be found at automotive design centers, independent design and engineering studios and independent design consultancies.

About Alcantara S.p.A.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO 2 emissions deriving from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.