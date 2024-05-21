Autodesk acquires Wonder Dynamics, offering cloud-based AI technology to empower more artists to create more 3D content across media and entertainment industries

"Bringing Wonder Dynamics into the Autodesk Media & Entertainment portfolio extends our history of empowering artists with innovative and accessible solutions that break down barriers to entry," said Diana Colella, Executive Vice President of Media & Entertainment at Autodesk. "In the 1990s, we helped artists learn how to use computers to create 3D graphics leading to the industry we see today, and Wonder Dynamics is our next step on that journey. By embracing emerging technology, we want to help teams and creators of all sizes and skill levels create more content, more easily, so everyone has the power to bring their inspiring stories to life."

Wonder Dynamics makes the visual effects process more accessible and affordable by developing AI and machine learning tools that allow filmmakers to produce VFX and CGI elements faster and at a significantly lower price point. Wonder Studio currently offers a plug-in that connects with professional 3D tools such as Autodesk Maya and Blender to deliver streamlined high-quality character workflows. The acquisition of Wonder Dynamics is another strategic step toward supporting Autodesk's long-term mission to unbridle creativity by connecting teams, data and processes with Flow, the Media & Entertainment industry cloud on Autodesk's Design and Make platform.

For over a decade, Autodesk has incorporated the use of AI to enhance a variety of tools necessary to help creative professionals tackle challenges across industries, including Media & Entertainment. Autodesk acknowledges its responsibility and is committed to the ethical and responsible use of AI. Autodesk's latest 2024 State of Design & Make report finds that 78% of business leaders believe AI technology will enhance their industry and 79% agree that it will lead to increased creativity.

"Today marks a major moment in Wonder Dynamics' journey as we join forces with Autodesk," said Nikola Todorovic, Co-Founder and CEO of Wonder Dynamics. "The current misconception is that AI is a one-click solution, and that's why we are excited to join a company that, at its core, supports the iterative nature of 3D and storytelling. We put a lot of effort into building an AI tool that does not replace artists, but rather speeds up creative workflows, makes things more efficient, and helps productions save costs. We firmly believe that our alignment with Autodesk will only amplify that vision and further push the boundaries of ethical AI and emerging technology in Media & Entertainment."

"As an artist myself, I'm extremely grateful to make movies for a living, and we've always wanted to help other artists realize the same dream – regardless of their location, social status, or budget," said Tye Sheridan, Co-Founder and President of Wonder Dynamics. "With Autodesk's support and commitment to innovation, we now have the perfect partnership to continue this mission and redefine the narrative of what's achievable in the realm of storytelling."

Aether Media, Inc. d/b/a Wonder Dynamics is referred to as Wonder Dynamics throughout this communication. The foregoing descriptions of the contemplated effects of the proposed acquisition are subject to the acquisition's completion and Autodesk's ability to successfully integrate Wonder Dynamics in all respects.

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws regarding future events and development efforts for our products and services, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition. These statements reflect our current expectations based on what we know today. Our plans are not intended to be a promise or guarantee of future events or the delivery of products, services, or features, and purchasing decisions should not be made based upon these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include the following: the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including Autodesk's inability to successfully integrate the business of Wonder Dynamics; costs related to the acquisition; the competitive environment in the media and entertainment industry and competitive responses to the acquisition; and Autodesk and Wonder Dynamics' success developing new products or modifying existing products and the degree to which these gain market acceptance. We do not assume any responsibility to update this communication to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the publish date of this communication.

