Autodesk Announces Powerful New Model Coordination Workflow for BIM and VDC Managers

Before a construction project breaks ground, Navisworks empowers general contractors to identify and resolve clash and constructability issues, and BIM 360 Model Coordination enables design and trade partners to create, track and self-check issues that arise during the model coordination process. Now, users can automate clash detection in BIM 360 Model Coordination, as well as create and assign issues from either Navisworks or BIM 360. This new workflow enhances existing coordination workflows for Navisworks users and empowers BIM 360 Model Coordination users to do more specific clash detection and analysis in Navisworks.

"With the integrated workflow of Navisworks and BIM 360, all project stakeholders from the field to the office are able to now participate in issue tracking and resolution throughout the project lifecycle," said Nick Bobbitt, VDC Manager at Barton Malow. "Model coordination may now become a full team effort, providing accessibility to team members that do not have experience in clash detection and navigating models. This transparency provides value to our clients, allowing them to easily harness the power of the model and truly understand project design, model development and issue resolution."

New workflow empowers anyone to be involved in the model coordination process

The new workflow between desktop-based Navisworks with cloud-based BIM 360 Model Coordination enables more project partners to be involved in the model coordination process at any time. Design and trade teams can self-check their models in real-time using automated clash detection, while a BIM leader can focus time and resources on the largest constructability issues and open up an evolving data set in Navisworks to run specific cross-discipline class tests on the latest design data.

For example with the new workflow, if a structural team uploads a model to BIM 360 Model Coordination and as a result of the solution's automated clash detection, notices a clash between the stairwell and a basic wall, they can assign an issue to their team: "wall incorrectly positioned in front of curtain wall – check structural integrity." The issue can then be tracked and resolved before the model is sent to the general contractor's VDC lead. The model can also be opened in Navisworks where specific rules are applied and a user's expertise taken into consideration to check for larger constructability issues. For instance, the VDC manager may notice the positioning of an air handling unit will make it difficult for maintenance, requiring plumbing and HVAC to re-route their systems. The manager can then assign issues to both plumbing and HVAC partners directly from Navisworks and request a design fix – enabling the VDC manager to track the issue to resolution all from within Navisworks.

"To avoid the schedule and cost overruns that come with rework, construction firms need to be able to address design issues before construction starts," said Sameer Merchant, head of product development at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "The integration between Navisworks and BIM 360, both of which are widely adopted by construction teams, creates a new Autodesk Construction Cloud workflow that allows for the entire model coordination process to be managed from single solution from a common data environment. Autodesk is raising the bar for construction teams by helping to improve the quality of the entire built environment, from design through operations."

The integration between Navisworks and BIM 360 Model Coordination is now available. For more details and key features, check out our blog post here. Also read about the 25 other product updates made to the Autodesk Construction Cloud portfolio announced today here.

