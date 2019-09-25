Autodesk Appoints Dr. Ayanna Howard to Board of Directors

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Howard to Autodesk's board," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "The contributions she has made to the world of robotics and human-computer interaction throughout her career have been both impressive and invaluable, and I'm thrilled to work alongside her."

"As we continue to prioritize sustainable growth and returns for shareholders, I'm pleased to add Dr. Howard's exceptional wealth of knowledge in robotics and innovative perspective to our Autodesk board," said Stacy Smith, chairman of the board of Autodesk. "I'm confident her entrepreneurial mindset and experience will prove to be an important asset moving forward."

Prior to Georgia Tech, Dr. Howard served as Senior Robotics Researcher and Deputy Manager in the Office of the Chief Scientist with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In addition to NASA, her published research has been supported by organizations such as National Science Foundation, Intel, Grammy Foundation, Proctor and Gamble, Exxon-Mobil, Microsoft and Google.

Dr. Howard has served on the advisory boards for numerous robotics and AI-based organizations, and holds a degree from Brown University, a M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California, as well as an M.B.A. from the Drucker Graduate School of Management.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2019 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autodesk.com

