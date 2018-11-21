Autodesk Appoints Stephen Milligan to Board of Directors

"Steve brings incredible expertise in technology, operations and finance, so I'm delighted to welcome him to the board," said Stacy Smith, chairman of the board of Autodesk. "I'm confident his presence will benefit Autodesk and its shareholders as we drive sustainable growth and returns."

"Steve is an excellent addition to the Autodesk board," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience in transforming companies and driving growth that will be invaluable as we continue our journey to become a SaaS driven Design and Make solutions provider."

Prior to Western Digital, Milligan was president and chief executive officer of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (Hitachi GST). During his tenure, Milligan led Hitachi GST through a financial and operational turnaround.

Before joining Hitachi GST in 2007, Milligan was Western Digital's senior vice president and chief financial officer. He originally joined Western Digital in 2002 as vice president, Finance. Previously, he spent five years with Dell in senior finance roles after starting his career with Price Waterhouse.

Milligan serves on the board of directors for Western Digital and Ross Stores, Inc. and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from The Ohio State University.

