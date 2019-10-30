Autodesk BIM 360 Design Now Offers Anytime, Anywhere, Cloud Collaboration On Projects With Both Infrastructure And Building Features

Collaboration for Civil 3D, now included with a BIM 360 Design subscription, allows subscribers of BIM 360 Design and Civil 3D to work collaboratively with project partners at anytime and from anywhere, regardless of team locations and disciplines, including architects, engineers, and contractors. With the existing Revit Cloud Worksharing capabilities and the addition of Collaboration for Civil 3D to the same platform, designing airports, rail stations, and other complex projects with vertical and horizontal structures is simpler and more efficient.

Not only can customers collaborate using streamlined workflows on a unified platform, they can also perform their day-to-day data management activities in the same place.

"Complex projects often require similarly complex teams spread across offices, multiple companies, and perhaps across time zones, and include both horizontal and vertical features," said Nicolas Mangon, vice president, Autodesk AEC Business Strategy and Marketing. "Adding Civil 3D to BIM 360 Design responds to the cross-discipline challenges our customers are facing on projects which include building and infrastructure features. Autodesk strives to meet our customers' changing needs, and this is a major shift in how they will be able to get their work done and hopefully win more business."

The 2018 launch of BIM 360 Design for Revit brought Autodesk customers a compelling new way to work on Revit building design projects by allowing them to collaborate in real-time and co-author Revit models, and then connect design data downstream to the jobsite because all project information is centralized on the BIM 360 project delivery platform. Customers are already experiencing extraordinary return on investment using BIM 360 Design for Revit.

Customer Feedback

AECOM is one of the world's premier global infrastructure firms, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. AECOM is committed to enabling and increasing collaboration with all stakeholders across the project lifecycle. Global AECOM staff participated in the beta-program testing of the BIM 360 design collaboration tool for Civil 3D.

"Collaboration for Civil 3D on BIM 360 Design has proven to align our site development and civil design teams so they can use BIM 360 holistically across all disciplines," said Russ Dalton, AECOM's BIM Director for the Americas. "By expanding the collaboration capabilities of BIM 360 we can align with other disciplines in real time at a point in the lifecycle when decision making is key. This will ensure we're in immediate step with all disciplines including civil, which will benefit the entire project team."

Pennoni is a leading US-based consulting engineering firm with more than fifty years of experience helping communities and private sector clients navigate the ever-changing technological advancements available and discover how best to integrate these into the current landscape. Pennoni is increasing collaboration with all stakeholders across the project lifecycle and has actively participated in the BIM 360 Design collaboration tool for Civil 3D beta-program.

"Autodesk's launch of Collaboration for Civil 3D for BIM 360 Design connects our horizontal infrastructure teams with other project stakeholders, allowing real-time design collaboration across all lines of service," said Stacey Morykin, Design Technology Manager, Pennoni. "The ability to incorporate horizontal design with vertical design teams has made a monumental impact on making the right decisions for our partners at vital moments during the project life-cycle."

Key benefits of Collaboration for Civil 3D for BIM 360 Design

Anytime, anywhere collaboration. The ability to collaborate across multiple locations and companies, securely and in real time.

Connected data throughout the project lifecycle. Now architects, engineers, contractors and extended project team stakeholders can seamlessly collaborate to improve project outcomes.

Visualize Design Changes. Experience how new information will impact ongoing work to improve decision-making.

Single Source of Truth. Centralized collaboration and data management on a common data platform removes silos and keeps teams on the same page with the most up to date information.

Easy Team Handoff. Fast adoption from one team to the next, accessible historical data, and collaboration and data management in the field with mobile connectivity.

Save on IT maintenance and benefit from the cloud. Scale up and down as project needs change. No more wasting time on uploads, downloads, or costly server maintenance.

Begin your design collaboration now.

