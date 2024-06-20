Autodesk Confirms Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will Be Held on July 16, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) today confirmed that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, beginning at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, as previously announced. The Meeting will be held virtually via a live audio broadcast. The proxy statement for the Annual Meeting is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The confirmation of the Meeting date follows today's decision in the Delaware Court of Chancery to deny a plaintiff's motion to expedite litigation that could have delayed the Annual Meeting. Autodesk is always open to input from its investors and remains focused on delivering sustainable stockholder value.

Autodesk stockholders are encouraged to vote their shares ahead of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have questions about how to vote can contact MacKenzie Partners, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-322-2885 or via email at [email protected].

