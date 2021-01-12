Autodesk Construction Cloud Increasingly Adopted by Leading Infrastructure Construction Teams to Boost Collaboration and Safeguard Public Budgets

Infrastructure designers, engineers and contractors have consistently relied on Autodesk solutions including Revit , Civil 3D , InfraWorks and AutoCAD to create, optimize and coordinate designs on their projects. Now infrastructure contractors and owners around the world, including the following, are also leveraging Autodesk Construction Cloud:

New Mexico Facilities Management Division – state-wide agency responsible for setting standards around infrastructure construction project management

Brasfield & Gorrie – one of the United States' largest privately-held construction firms that has seen a 280 percent growth in infrastructure work in the past four years

Balfour Beatty – industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States

FNX-INNOV – multi-disciplinary engineering firm specializing in integrated services – from design to execution – for infrastructure projects across Canada

Johansen Construction Company – leading heavy civil contractor in the northwest region of the United States

Constructora Conconcreto – Colombian-based general contractor designing, building and operating large-scale infrastructure across North and South America

"Our projects require collaboration with many stakeholders and strict management of budgets, timelines and large volumes of data," said Mark Konchar, senior vice president and chief of innovation at Balfour Beatty. "Autodesk Construction Cloud enables everyone on our team to remain in close collaboration with one another from anywhere so we can identify and address any issues quickly, and keep work moving along schedule."

Autodesk Construction Cloud's connected workflows power quality infrastructure delivery

The Global Infrastructure Outlook forecasts $94 trillion USD is needed in infrastructure spending by 2040 but predicts only $79 trillion will be invested, leaving a $15 trillion gap. Infrastructure construction teams are tasked to do more with less and have little room for unforeseen issues endangering project quality, cost and schedule. Teams must also manage projects while navigating public funding requirements, numerous external stakeholders, safety risks, cybersecurity demands and large physical distances that make collaboration difficult.

Autodesk Construction Cloud connects stakeholders across infrastructure projects to their design and building information in one common data environment. The product portfolio supports infrastructure teams by enabling them to securely collaborate on project workflows from start to finish, while reducing risk to public budgets:

Quantity take-off: Conduct accurate quantity take-offs to improve cost forecasting

Conduct accurate quantity take-offs to improve cost forecasting Bid management: Find qualified specialty contractors and increase bid efficiency with one collaborative and easy-to-use solution

Find qualified specialty contractors and increase bid efficiency with one collaborative and easy-to-use solution Risk analysis: Readily qualify specialty contractors with advanced risk profiles that feature financial benchmarking, capacity recommendations and safety performance history

Readily qualify specialty contractors with advanced risk profiles that feature financial benchmarking, capacity recommendations and safety performance history Design collaboration and coordination: Reduce constructability issues on-site by connecting designers and contractors in one place for design collaboration and coordination during preconstruction

Reduce constructability issues on-site by connecting designers and contractors in one place for design collaboration and coordination during preconstruction Project management: Decrease costly rework and maintain safety standards with immediate access to the latest project information; collect rich project activity data that easily translates to complete as-builts to improve handover experience and save time and money for ongoing maintenance

Decrease costly rework and maintain safety standards with immediate access to the latest project information; collect rich project activity data that easily translates to complete as-builts to improve handover experience and save time and money for ongoing maintenance Capital planning: View conceptual designs and manage all aspects of capital planning and project financials for construction projects through Autodesk Construction Cloud's integration with Aurigo Masterworks

"Infrastructure directly supports the well-being of our economy and is a priority for the incoming US administration as well as governments in other countries," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Projects involving our roads, bridges, tunnels, ports and other infrastructure frameworks must be built quickly and maintained well into the future. Autodesk Construction Cloud's traction in the infrastructure segment demonstrates building teams are investing in technology that can boost productivity, improve quality, help meet demand and get the most out of limited public budgets."

