Autodesk Expands BuildingConnected into EMEA and APAC to Give Global Construction Teams Access to Best-in-Class Bid Management Solution

"There are more than one million construction professionals on the BuildingConnected network in North America alone, with over 2,000 general contractors and owners actively bidding out projects – totaling $56 billion in project values each month," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager of Autodesk Construction Solutions. "BuildingConnected effectively replaces an antiquated approach that has relied on Rolodexes and spreadsheets, and ensures the right teams are in place for every kind of construction project, whether a commercial building, data center, medical facility or infrastructure project. As BuildingConnected further expands internationally, we want to empower construction firms around the world with the resources they need to increase productivity and decrease project risk."

For estimating teams, BuildingConnected helps save time and increases collaboration in managing the bidding process with automated workflows that facilitate securing the best team for a construction project. Estimators and bid coordinators can use the solution's network of subcontractors and bid management capabilities to find, qualify and invite subcontractors to bid on a job, and then use its advanced bid comparison features to view all bid packages from one place with access to the real-time status of bids and project costs.

BuildingConnected empowers preconstruction teams to:

Quickly solicit bids with customizable templates and accurately compare those bids in a side-by-side "apples-to-apples" fashion

Track against internal budgets with real-time cost updates

Easily collaborate with other estimators on the team, and follow communications and bid versions

Export bids and summary sheets for transparent collaboration with owners

Gain valuable insight into historical bid data and reports to optimize for future projects

Save time and reduce risk through the tendering process in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Inviting, submitting and reviewing tenders has historically been a tedious and time-consuming process, with building companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland commonly using a piecemeal combination of software such as email, cloud-hosted files, in-house technology and in many cases, paper. Using disconnected systems during tendering often results in inefficiencies and data loss that leads to costly mistakes, with general contractors and subcontractors losing time chasing or adding information after proposals are submitted.

"Mitigating risk during the preconstruction phase, which is when costly rework is most avoidable, is massively important to any company's gross margin," said Mike Pettinella, director of EMEA sales of Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Keeping data loss to a minimum while planning construction projects is one of the most critical aspects of mitigating risk. By bringing the entire tendering process under one roof, teams can keep both communication and data fluid, transparent and consistent across stakeholders. BuildingConnected will have a big impact for construction companies in the U.K. and Ireland on both sides of the tendering process."

To learn more about the survey of construction firms in the United Kingdom and Ireland, please visit here.

Standardize and centralize communication during the tendering process in Australia and New Zealand

According to research soon to be released by Autodesk, both general contractors and specialty contractors in Australia and New Zealand call out centralized communication as a top quality that determines repeat business with a subcontractor. By standardizing and bringing all tender-related communication to one central location, BuildingConnected empowers teams to be transparent and collaborate more effectively.

"Information siloes and communication breakdowns have unfortunately become an accepted part of the tendering process" said Mark Swann, Construction Manager at Serneke Australia, a construction and development company focused on multi-residential and community buildings. "BuildingConnected gives us back a tremendous amount of time from chasing emails and updating addendums to tenders. We can now immediately track and follow up with subcontractors, all from one location where we have access to the most up-to-date information for seamless and efficient tender management."

Join our webinars to learn more about preconstruction and BuildingConnected

For construction professionals in the UK and Ireland, join us on October 15, 2020 to learn more about connected construction and tackling procurement challenges in preconstruction. We'll explore recently conducted research to examine how clients, main contractors and subcontractors approach procurement today. You can register to attend the event here.

For construction professionals in Australia and New Zealand, join us on November 4, 2020, as we host a panel of building procurement experts who will share their experiences tackling the challenges of procurement and discuss findings from our recent research on how owners, head contractors and subcontractors approach procurement today. You can register to attend the event here.

BuildingConnected is now available for customers in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Ireland. For more details and key features, visit the Autodesk Construction Cloud blog.

