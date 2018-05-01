Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call to be Held Thursday, May 24, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Autodesk, Inc.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced that it will broadcast its first quarter fiscal 2019 financial results conference call live via its website Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Autodesk will host a live webcast call at www.autodesk.com/investors. An audio replay webcast and podcast will also be available after 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on our website at www.autodesk.com/investors. For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things.  If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything.  For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

