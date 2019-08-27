Autodesk, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

All growth rates are compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019 unless otherwise noted. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying tables. For definitions, please view the Glossary of Terms later in this document.

Total ARR increased 31 percent to $3.07 billion ;

; Total billings increased 48 percent to $893 million ;

; Total revenue increased 30 percent to $797 million ; recurring revenue represents 96 percent of total;

; recurring revenue represents 96 percent of total; GAAP operating margin was 9 percent, up 13 percentage points;

Non-GAAP operating margin was 23 percent, up 14 percentage points;

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.18 ; Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.65 ;

; Non-GAAP diluted EPS was ; Cash flow from operating activities was $219 million ; free cash flow was $205 million .

"We closed a solid first half of the year with a very strong second quarter as revenue, billings, earnings, and free cash flow came in ahead of expectations," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "ARR grew to a record $3.1 billion, driven by all parts of the business. Construction demonstrated continued strength with wins across all parts of the portfolio, and Fusion 360 - our design-to-manufacturing platform - continued to build momentum. We also made further strides in capturing opportunities within our non-paying user base. In an environment of increasing uncertainty, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our FY23 goals."

"Our strong performance during the second quarter helped us achieve two milestones," said Scott Herren, Autodesk CFO. "First, we drove our largest quarterly non-GAAP net income to date, followed by a record setting last twelve months free cash flow of $731 million. While we continue to execute well and are not materially impacted by current trade tensions and macro uncertainty, we are taking a prudent stance to our second half fiscal 2020 outlook. Despite these near-term headwinds, our recurring revenue model is much more resilient than in prior cycles."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Total ARR increased 31 percent to $3.07 billion as reported, and on a constant currency basis. Excluding fourth quarter acquisitions, total ARR increased 27 percent to $2.97 billion as reported, and 26 percent on a constant currency basis. On a sequential basis, total ARR increased 8 percent as reported, and 9 percent on a constant currency basis.

as reported, and on a constant currency basis. Excluding fourth quarter acquisitions, total ARR increased 27 percent to as reported, and 26 percent on a constant currency basis. On a sequential basis, total ARR increased 8 percent as reported, and 9 percent on a constant currency basis. Subscription plan ARR increased 58 percent to $2.65 billion as reported, and 59 percent on a constant currency basis. Excluding fourth quarter acquisitions, subscription plan ARR increased 52 percent to $2.56 billion . On a sequential basis, subscription plan ARR increased 11 percent as reported, and 12 percent on a constant currency basis. Subscription plan ARR includes $566 million related to the maintenance-to-subscription (M2S) program.

as reported, and 59 percent on a constant currency basis. Excluding fourth quarter acquisitions, subscription plan ARR increased 52 percent to . On a sequential basis, subscription plan ARR increased 11 percent as reported, and 12 percent on a constant currency basis. Subscription plan ARR includes related to the maintenance-to-subscription (M2S) program. Maintenance plan ARR decreased 38 percent to $414 million as reported, and 39 percent on a constant currency basis. On a sequential basis, maintenance plan ARR decreased 8 percent as reported, and on a constant currency basis.

as reported, and 39 percent on a constant currency basis. On a sequential basis, maintenance plan ARR decreased 8 percent as reported, and on a constant currency basis. Core ARR increased 26 percent to $2.86 billion . On a sequential basis, core ARR increased 8 percent.

. On a sequential basis, core ARR increased 8 percent. Cloud ARR increased 175 percent to $207 million . Excluding fourth quarter acquisitions, cloud ARR increased 45 percent to $109 million . On a sequential basis, total cloud ARR increased 15 percent.

. Excluding fourth quarter acquisitions, cloud ARR increased 45 percent to . On a sequential basis, total cloud ARR increased 15 percent. Net revenue retention rate was within the range of 110 to 120 percent.

Total revenue increased 30 percent to $797 million as reported, and on a constant currency basis. Excluding fourth quarter acquisitions, total revenue increased 26 percent to $772 million as reported, and 28 percent on a constant currency basis.

as reported, and on a constant currency basis. Excluding fourth quarter acquisitions, total revenue increased 26 percent to as reported, and 28 percent on a constant currency basis. Total recurring revenue in the second quarter was 96 percent of total revenue, consistent with the second quarter last year.

GAAP operating income was $74 million compared to a loss of $25 million in the second quarter last year. GAAP operating margin was 9 percent, up 13 percentage points year-over-year.

compared to a loss of in the second quarter last year. GAAP operating margin was 9 percent, up 13 percentage points year-over-year. Total non-GAAP operating income was $187 million compared to $56 million in the second quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 23 percent, up 14 percentage points year-over-year.

compared to in the second quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 23 percent, up 14 percentage points year-over-year. GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.18 , compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.18 in the second quarter last year.

, compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share of in the second quarter last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.65 , compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.19 in the second quarter last year.

, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of in the second quarter last year. Total billings increased 48 percent to $893 million .

. Deferred revenue increased 25 percent to $2.25 billion . Unbilled deferred revenue was $563 million , an increase of $157 million . Remaining performance obligations (RPO), or the sum of total billed and unbilled deferred revenue, totaled $2.81 billion , an increase of 28 percent. Current RPO totaled $2.01 billion , up 23 percent.

. Unbilled deferred revenue was , an increase of . Remaining performance obligations (RPO), or the sum of total billed and unbilled deferred revenue, totaled , an increase of 28 percent. Current RPO totaled , up 23 percent. Cash flow from operating activities was $219 million , an increase of $176 million compared to the second quarter last year. Free cash flow was $205 million , an increase of $181 million compared to the second quarter last year.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Business Highlights Net Revenue by Geographic Area



Three Months

Ended July 31,

2019

Three Months

Ended July 31,

2018

Change compared to

prior fiscal year

Constant currency

change compared

to prior fiscal year

(In millions, except percentages)

$

% %

Net Revenue:



















Americas



















U.S. $ 267.9



$ 205.2



$ 62.7



31 %



* Other Americas 58.0



42.3



15.7



37 %



* Total Americas 325.9



247.5



78.4



32 %

32 % EMEA 316.2



248.3



67.9



27 %

26 % APAC 154.7



115.9



38.8



33 %

35 % Total Net Revenue $ 796.8



$ 611.7



$ 185.1



30 %

30 %



















Emerging Economies $ 97.4



$ 74.2



$ 23.2



31 %

32 %

____________________ * Constant currency data not provided at this level.

Net Revenue by Product Family

Our product offerings are focused in four primary product families: Architecture, Engineering and Construction ("AEC"), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing ("MFG"), and Media and Entertainment ("M&E").



Three Months Ended

Change compared to

prior fiscal year (In millions, except percentages) July 31, 2019

July 31, 2018 $

% AEC $ 334.2



$ 243.1



$ 91.1



37 % AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT 231.3



176.6



54.7



31 % MFG 174.6



146.1



28.5



20 % M&E 50.8



41.7



9.1



22 % Other 5.9



4.2



1.7



40 %

$ 796.8



$ 611.7



$ 185.1



30 %

Business Outlook

The following are forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are set forth below under "Safe Harbor Statement." Autodesk's business outlook for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2020 takes into consideration the current economic environment and foreign exchange currency rate environment. A reconciliation between the fiscal 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP estimates is provided below or in the tables following this press release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Q3 FY20 Guidance Metrics Q3 FY20 (ending October 31, 2019)



Revenue (in millions) $820 - $830 EPS GAAP $0.24 - $0.28 EPS non-GAAP (1) $0.70 - $0.74

_______________ (1) Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes $0.42 related to stock-based compensation expense, $0.08 for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, $0.01 for acquisition related costs, and ($0.05) related to GAAP-only tax charges.

Full Year Fiscal 2020

FY20 Guidance Metrics FY20 (ending January 31, 2020) Total ARR (in millions) $3,425 - $3,485 Up 25% - 27% Billings (in millions) $4,020 - $4,080 Up 49% - 51% Revenue (in millions) (1) $3,240 - $3,270 Up 26% - 27% GAAP spend growth Approx. 12% Non-GAAP spend growth (2) Approx. 9% EPS GAAP $0.75 - $0.87 EPS non-GAAP (3) $2.69 - $2.81 Free cash flow (4) Approx. $1.30 billion

_______________ (1) Excluding the approximately $10 million impact of foreign currency exchange rates and hedge gains/losses, revenue guidance would be $3,250 - $3,280 million. (2) Non-GAAP spend excludes $354 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $73 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and $22 million for acquisition-related costs. (3) Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes $1.60 related to stock-based compensation expense, $0.33 for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, $0.11 related to acquisition related costs, $0.01 related to strategic investment losses, and ($0.11) related to GAAP-only tax charges. (4) Free cash flow excludes approximately $70 million of capital expenditures.

The third quarter and full year fiscal 2020 outlook assume a projected annual effective tax rate of 39 percent and 18 percent for GAAP and non-GAAP results, respectively. Shifts in geographic profitability continue to impact the annual effective tax rate due to significant differences in tax rates in various jurisdictions. Thus, assumptions for the annual effective tax rate are evaluated regularly and may change based on the projected geographic mix of earnings.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Autodesk will host its second quarter conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live broadcast can be accessed at http://www.autodesk.com/investor . A transcript of the opening commentary will also be available following the conference call.

A replay of the broadcast will be available at 7:00 p.m. ET at http://www.autodesk.com/investor . This replay will be maintained on Autodesk's website for at least 12 months.

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information can be found at http://www.autodesk.com/investor.

Glossary of Terms

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Represents the annualized value of our average monthly recurring revenue for the preceding three months. "Maintenance plan ARR" captures ARR relating to traditional maintenance attached to perpetual licenses. "Subscription plan ARR" captures ARR relating to subscription offerings. Refer to the definition of recurring revenue below for more details on what is included within ARR. Recurring revenue acquired with the acquisition of a business is captured when total subscriptions are captured in our systems and may cause variability in the comparison of this calculation.

ARR is currently one of our key performance metrics to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is a performance metric and is not intended to be combined with any of these items.

Billings: Total revenue plus the net change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period.

Cloud Service Offerings: Represents individual term-based offerings deployed through web browser technologies or in a hybrid software and cloud configuration. Cloud service offerings that are bundled with other product offerings are not captured as a separate cloud service offering.

Constant Currency (CC) Growth Rates: We attempt to represent the changes in the underlying business operations by eliminating fluctuations caused by changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as eliminating hedge gains or losses recorded within the current and comparative periods. We calculate constant currency growth rates by (i) applying the applicable prior period exchange rates to current period results and (ii) excluding any gains or losses from foreign currency hedge contracts that are reported in the current and comparative periods.

Core Business: Represents the combination of maintenance, product, and EBA.

Enterprise Business Agreements (EBAs): Represents programs providing enterprise customers with token-based access or a fixed maximum number of seats to a broad pool of Autodesk products over a defined contract term.

Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities minus capital expenditures.

Maintenance Plan: Our maintenance plans provide our customers with a cost effective and predictable budgetary option to obtain the productivity benefits of our new releases and enhancements when and if released during the term of their contracts. Under our maintenance plans, customers are eligible to receive unspecified upgrades when and if available, and technical support. We recognize maintenance revenue over the term of the agreements, generally one year.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (NR3): Measures the year-over-year change in ARR for the population of customers that existed one year ago ("base customers"). Net revenue retention rate is calculated by dividing the current period ARR related to base customers by the total ARR from one year ago. ARR is based on USD reported revenue, and fluctuations caused by changes in foreign currency exchange rates and hedge gains or losses have not been eliminated. ARR related to acquired companies is excluded from the calculation for at least one year from integration.

Other Revenue: Consists of revenue from consulting, training and other services, and is recognized over time as the services are performed. Other Revenue also includes software license revenue from the sale of products that do not incorporate substantial cloud services and is recognized up front.

Product Subscription: Provides customers the most flexible, cost-effective way to access and manage 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software tools. Our product subscriptions currently represent a hybrid of desktop and SaaS functionality, which provides a device-independent, collaborative design workflow for designers and their stakeholders.

Recurring Revenue: Consists of the revenue for the period from our traditional maintenance plans and revenue from our subscription plan offerings. It excludes subscription revenue related to consumer product offerings, select Creative Finishing product offerings, education offerings, and third party products. Recurring revenue acquired with the acquisition of a business is captured when total subscriptions are captured in our systems and may cause variability in the comparison of this calculation.

Remaining Performance Obligations: The sum of total short-term, long-term, and unbilled deferred revenue. Current remaining performance obligations is the amount of revenue we expect to recognize in the next twelve months.

Subscription Plan: Comprises our term-based product subscriptions, cloud service offerings, and EBAs. Subscriptions represent a combined hybrid offering of desktop software and cloud functionality which provides a device-independent, collaborative design workflow for designers and their stakeholders. With subscription, customers can use our software anytime, anywhere, and get access to the latest updates to previous versions.

Subscription Revenue: Includes subscription fees from product subscriptions, cloud service offerings, and EBAs.

Unbilled Deferred Revenue: Unbilled deferred revenue represents contractually stated or committed orders under early renewal and multi-year billing plans for subscription, services and maintenance for which the associated deferred revenue has not been recognized. Under FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 606, unbilled deferred revenue is not included as a receivable or deferred revenue on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including quotations from management, statements in the paragraphs under "Business Outlook" above and other statements about our short-term and long-term goals, and other statements regarding our strategies, market and product positions, performance and results. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: failure to achieve our revenue and profitability objectives; failure to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets; failure to maintain cost reductions or otherwise control our expenses; difficulty in predicting revenue from new businesses and the potential impact on our financial results from changes in our business models; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; any imposition of new tariffs or trade barriers; the impact of non-cash charges on our financial results; fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates; the success of our foreign currency hedging program; our performance in particular geographies, including emerging economies; the ability of governments around the world to meet their financial and debt obligations, and finance infrastructure projects; weak or negative growth in the industries we serve; slowing momentum in subscription billings or revenues; difficulties encountered in integrating new or acquired businesses and technologies; the inability to identify and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the financial and business condition of our reseller and distribution channels; dependence on and the timing of large transactions; pricing pressure; unexpected fluctuations in our annual effective tax rate; significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of tax regulations, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the timing and degree of expected investments in growth and efficiency opportunities; changes in the timing of product releases and retirements; and any unanticipated accounting charges. Our estimates as to tax rate are based on current tax law, including current interpretations of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and could be affected by changing interpretations of that Act, as well as additional legislation and guidance around that Act.

Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of Autodesk are included in Autodesk's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Autodesk disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, BIM 360 and Fusion 360 are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

Autodesk, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







(In millions, except per share data)































Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited) Net revenue:













Subscription $ 663.7



$ 420.6



$ 1,259.5



$ 771.0

Maintenance 103.5



166.4



215.5



347.6

Total subscription and maintenance revenue 767.2



587.0



1,475.0



1,118.6

Other 29.6



24.7



57.3



53.0

Total net revenue 796.8



611.7



1,532.3



1,171.6

Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription and maintenance revenue 53.0



54.1



112.7



104.5

Cost of other revenue 17.9



12.3



31.7



25.1

Amortization of developed technology 8.6



3.4



17.8



7.0

Total cost of revenue 79.5



69.8



162.2



136.6

Gross profit 717.3



541.9



1,370.1



1,035.0

Operating expenses:













Marketing and sales 316.8



289.1



630.1



565.5

Research and development 215.4



180.8



421.0



353.6

General and administrative 101.4



79.1



200.5



152.0

Amortization of purchased intangibles 9.7



3.8



19.5



7.6

Restructuring and other exit costs, net 0.2



13.8



0.4



36.3

Total operating expenses 643.5



566.6



1,271.5



1,115.0

Income (loss) from operations 73.8



(24.7)



98.6



(80.0)

Interest and other (expense) income, net (7.3)



1.3



(23.5)



(7.2)

Income (loss) before income taxes 66.5



(23.4)



75.1



(87.2)

Provision for income taxes (26.3)



(16.0)



(59.1)



(34.6)

Net income (loss) $ 40.2



$ (39.4)



$ 16.0



$ (121.8)

Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.18



$ (0.18)



$ 0.07



$ (0.56)

Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.18



$ (0.18)



$ 0.07



$ (0.56)

Weighted average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 219.6



219.0



219.6



218.8

Weighted average shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 222.4



219.0



222.3



218.8



Autodesk, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(In millions)















July 31, 2019

January 31, 2019

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 923.9



$ 886.0

Marketable securities 67.4



67.6

Accounts receivable, net 347.4



474.3

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 176.8



192.1

Total current assets 1,515.5



1,620.0

Computer equipment, software, furniture and leasehold improvements, net 151.4



149.7

Operating lease right-of-use assets 298.8



—

Developed technologies, net 87.6



105.6

Goodwill 2,431.8



2,450.8

Deferred income taxes, net 46.3



65.3

Other assets 341.3



337.8

Total assets $ 4,872.7



$ 4,729.2

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 93.0



$ 101.6

Accrued compensation 213.8



280.8

Accrued income taxes 5.9



13.2

Deferred revenue 1,772.1



1,763.3

Operating lease liabilities 58.9



—

Current portion of long-term notes payable, net 449.2



—

Other accrued liabilities 114.4



142.3

Total current liabilities 2,707.3



2,301.2

Long-term deferred revenue 477.4



328.1

Long-term operating lease liabilities 258.1



—

Long-term income taxes payable 19.5



21.5

Long-term deferred income taxes 98.9



79.8

Long-term notes payable, net 1,389.8



2,087.7

Other liabilities 116.0



121.8

Stockholders' deficit:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 2,200.7



2,071.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (170.7)



(135.0)

Accumulated deficit (2,224.3)



(2,147.4)

Total stockholders' deficit (194.3)



(210.9)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 4,872.7



$ 4,729.2



Autodesk, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(In millions)















Six Months Ended July 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited) Operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 16.0



$ (121.8)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 64.8



46.3

Stock-based compensation expense 163.4



111.3

Deferred income taxes 35.8



(0.3)

Restructuring and other exit costs, net 0.4



36.6

Other operating activities (4.2)



(1.3)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 125.8



204.2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27.4



7.9

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (138.1)



(201.3)

Deferred revenue 158.3



(66.7)

Accrued income taxes (9.1)



11.5

Net cash provided by operating activities 440.5



26.4

Investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (19.9)



(110.1)

Sales of marketable securities 22.4



27.0

Maturities of marketable securities 5.0



119.6

Capital expenditures (29.5)



(36.7)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(34.1)

Other investing activities (10.5)



(6.0)

Net cash used in investing activities (32.5)



(40.3)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 49.7



50.4

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (31.2)



(53.0)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock (134.6)



(154.7)

Repayment of debt (250.0)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (366.1)



(157.3)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4.0)



(11.4)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37.9



(182.6)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 886.0



1,078.0

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 923.9



$ 895.4

