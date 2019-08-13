Autodesk Integrates BuildingConnected with PlanGrid to Streamline Workflows Between Preconstruction and Field Teams

Now, project managers can create PlanGrid projects directly in BuildingConnected. With a simple "push to PlanGrid" button, all project files in BuildingConnected are automatically sent to PlanGrid where they can be accessed immediately from mobile devices in the field. By transferring design and preconstruction files into PlanGrid, managers can sidestep manual project creation and ensure that accurate and holistic data is available to field teams.

"Successful project execution starts the moment we win a deal. Our team immediately goes into overdrive to make sure we maximize efficiency throughout the entire build process, connecting workflows and seamlessly transferring complex data from the design and planning phase into the hands of workers on the jobsite," said Mike Mehrwin, VDC manager, CRB . "By taking advantage of the BuildingConnected and PlanGrid integration, we'll be able to close the gap between the preconstruction and building process and enable deeper collaboration between our office and field teams."

"The construction industry has struggled with transferring information from one project to another, and across the different phases of a building project. It's easy to feel insecure about the logistics of kicking off a job when the right tools to facilitate workflows don't exist," said Dustin DeVan, vice president, preconstruction products at Autodesk. "By reducing errors and the need for rework, this integration will help to mitigate overall project risk and help to ensure more predictable outcomes. Project managers can now feel more confident as they transition from precon to site construction."

Autodesk positions construction teams for success with product integrations

The BuildingConnected integration with PlanGrid follows quickly on the heels of other integrations between the construction solutions Autodesk has acquired in the last 12 months, such as:

BIM 360 Ⓡ Ops and PlanGrid – Now available, the integration allows owners using BIM 360 Ops to easily manage work order tickets created in PlanGrid for more efficient building maintenance.

– Now available, the integration allows owners using BIM 360 Ops to easily manage work order tickets created in PlanGrid for more efficient building maintenance. PlanGrid and Revit Ⓡ – Users now have access to Revit BIM data, in either 2D or 3D, directly within PlanGrid on their mobile devices.

– Users now have access to Revit BIM data, in either 2D or 3D, directly within PlanGrid on their mobile devices. BIM 360 and Assemble – Specifications and other project documents stored in BIM 360 are now available for viewing in Assemble models; Issue creation is now available in Assemble, and tracked and managed via BIM 360 issue management workflows.

– Specifications and other project documents stored in BIM 360 are now available for viewing in Assemble models; Issue creation is now available in Assemble, and tracked and managed via BIM 360 issue management workflows. Assemble and Navisworks Ⓡ – New publishing capabilities allow project teams to access an increasing number of file types to bring coordinated models from Navisworks to Assemble.

"By connecting our portfolio of construction solutions, we're empowering customers to realize meaningful workflows across the entire project lifecycle, whether it's delivering design files from the office to the field or referencing an accurate as-built during building operations," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Autodesk is reimagining the construction business for the digital age, and we look forward to the positive impact this integration will have for our customers."

