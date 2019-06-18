Autodesk Introduces PlanGrid Advanced RFIs and Project Hub to Boost Project Visibility and Extend Workflows to the Field

SAN RAFAEL, Calif, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), today announced availability of PlanGrid Advanced RFIs and Project Hub, two powerful new additions in the PlanGrid platform that give construction teams greater visibility into a project's progress and unforeseen challenges. Advanced RFIs automate the Request for Information (RFI) workflow to speed up the process, and Project Hub provides an actionable picture of key project activity in one central location within PlanGrid's software. Together, these new capabilities enable construction teams to identify and resolve issues faster and keep projects on track.

"Construction is a massive logistical challenge involving hundreds of people, and the flow of information on a jobsite can sometimes be like a game of telephone. Crucial data can get lost as it travels, whether it's between the field and the office or between team members, and decisions then get bottlenecked," said Sameer Merchant, head of products, site construction, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "The innovations we're introducing today, Advanced RFIs and Project Hub, provide greater visibility across a project, boost collaboration and help teams move forward faster. By automating and streamlining the flow of data, Autodesk Construction Solutions is empowering the construction industry to make decisions more effectively and keep projects on track."

"On a typical project, we're managing vast quantities of information, and we need a way to make this information manageable and easily accessible. If my team doesn't have the insights we need, work stalls out and it can cause a domino effect on interrelated resources across the project," said Rob Winklepleck, General Manager, West Brothers Construction. "The new features in PlanGrid not only help speed up the building process but also show me exactly what needs to happen to move the project forward. My team is able to get a quick response to pressing issues, and I spend less time calling or walking back and forth from the trailer to the field to verify work."

Advanced RFIs help the field get answers faster

The Request for Information (RFI) process resolves questions that come from drawings, specs, contracts and other construction documents that aren't fully coordinated. Ideally, an RFI moves from one person to the next: from the field to the office and then on to a design team reviewer, who provides insight and sends it back. While the flow of information should be straightforward, when the RFI process is not streamlined, it often involves multiple conversations and can take several weeks to get resolved. Information also can get lost along the way and schedules may be delayed.

PlanGrid's Advanced RFIs automate the process and gives construction teams a visual and structured workflow to manage and distribute questions and answers efficiently and intuitively. Any project member can quickly draft a question from a log or sheet and attach photos, and then track RFI progress all from within PlanGrid. Reviewers are notified and can respond by email, and answers are immediately distributed to all critical team members. Responses are also automatically added to the RFI history within PlanGrid's platform to decrease miscommunication.

PlanGrid will continue making the flow of data on a construction project seamless, with features in the future that allow change orders to be efficiently managed from start to finish. Along with Advanced RFIs and PlanGrid Submittals, these features empower the field to get answers faster and provide the office with insights to make better decisions.

Project Hub gives the trailer and office a real-time pulse of what's happening in the field

With thousands of documents to track and large teams to coordinate, project managers and engineers can struggle to have a clear understanding of what is happening across a project.

Project Hub is a centralized place within PlanGrid's platform where project engineers and managers can get a pulse of their project in real-time and take action on the most critical field operations. With an uncluttered interface that is easy-to-use and simple to navigate, Project Hub delivers a holistic picture of all project activity, providing instant answers to questions such as, "What has changed on the project? Does everyone have the most up-to-date information? What tasks need to be assigned or are still incomplete?"

Project Hub features include:

Team update status: displays what percentage of the team is working from the latest plans and documents, to ensure all team members are on the most current set by tracking status in real time

Recent activity: shows a steady feed of major activities happening on the project

Project work: a list of tasks that helps guide users towards work that needs attention on the project

With Project Hub, managers in the office and trailer can immediately understand risk factors in the field, such as what is at risk of complications or of not being built correctly, and act quickly to address the highest priorities.

For more insights on Advanced RFIs and Project Hub, join the webinar on the following dates; to register, please visit here .

North America : July 2, 2019 at 11:00am PDT / 2:00 pm EDT

: at / EMEA: July 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm BST / 1pm CEST / 3:00pm GST

About PlanGrid

PlanGrid, an Autodesk company, builds simple, beautiful software that construction teams love to use. As part of Autodesk Construction Solutions, whose mission is to seamlessly connect the office, trailer and the field across the entire construction project lifecycle, PlanGrid's mobile-first solutions empower general contractors, subcontractors, owners and architects to provide fast, accurate information to the field. With unparalleled adoption by field workers, PlanGrid is used on projects as the single source of truth for all construction data — including drawings, photos, and other critical documents. As a result, critical workflows are streamlined, efficiency is improved and field teams can take on more work and get more done. PlanGrid's software and other Autodesk Construction Solutions products enable a complete data set to move seamlessly through each phase of a building's lifecycle — from design and preconstruction to construction, turnover and operations. PlanGrid is used on more 1.5 million construction projects in 100+ countries. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2011, PlanGrid was acquired by Autodesk in 2018. Visit us at www.plangrid.com .

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

