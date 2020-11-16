Autodesk Kicks Off Autodesk University 2020 Digital Conference

While Autodesk's annual AU conferences have historically taken place in person across the globe, this year's shift to a digital platform is in response to the significant challenges caused by COVID-19. This virtual experience allows attendees to explore new ways of imagining, designing and making while also prioritizing the ongoing health and safety of the Autodesk community.

"Autodesk University always provides a great opportunity for us to engage with customers and partners, and even though AU 2020 will be our first completely digital AU experience, this year is no exception," said Lisa Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Strategy and Marketing at Autodesk. "This digital shift creates the opportunity to virtually connect and learn from each other in completely new ways. Solving problems and driving innovation across our industries is what our extended community does best and I'm excited to reimagine what's possible together, no matter where you are in the world."

Day One of AU 2020 kicks off with eight hours of continuous live broadcasted programming. First up is the general session from Autodesk President and CEO Andrew Anagnost, joined by customers BDP Engineering Principal James Hepburn, Decathlon Advanced Design Project Leader Charles Cambianica, as well as LAIKA Studios VFX Supervisor Steve Emerson. Together, they will explore the evolving ways industries have embraced technology throughout 2020, as well as the role that data, automation and insight play in empowering innovators to achieve a new possible moving forward.

Additional AU 2020 Day One programming includes three industry-specific keynotes about how Autodesk technology empowers the workforce to sustainably thrive in our ever-changing world.

During the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) keynote, Autodesk leadership and Norconsult Technology Manager Marius Jablonskis will explore the significant changes the industry has seen in 2020, as well as how teams are leveraging technology to turn these challenges into opportunities and remain resilient. Next, Autodesk will be joined by Hyundai Vice President and New Horizons Studio Founding Director John Suh to discuss the adoption of technologies such as generative design in the design and manufacturing (D&M) industry, as well as strategies for continued digital transformation moving forward. Finally, attendees will hear from Autodesk leaders and LAIKA Studios VFX Supervisor Steve Emerson on how Autodesk's latest media and entertainment (M&E) technology helps coordinate and customize processes and forge scalable connections between teams, studios and ecosystems enabled by cloud-based, data-driven solutions.

The digital conference continues through Friday, November 20 with three days of classes, roundtables, panels, industry meetings and more. If attendees are not able to tune in for the live broadcast of AU 2020 programming, the sessions, events and activities will be made available for on-demand viewing.

Autodesk has also digitally transformed the AU Expo for attendees to virtually explore from the comfort of their own homes. Accessible 24/7 during AU and open for a total of 30 days, this year's Expo experience will showcase over 100 solution providers and innovative technologies propelling the AEC, D&M and M&E industries forward. AU attendees can visit intuitive, user-friendly virtual booth spaces to view videos, download relevant materials, attend demos and connect directly with experts to learn more.

Autodesk continues to shape a thriving future in partnership with entrepreneurs and innovators that create a positive and sustainable impact. Throughout AU 2020, the Autodesk Foundation will match up to $50,000 in total donations to two such organizations: Splash and MASS Design Group. Splash provides safe water, sanitation and hygiene solutions for children in vulnerable communities impacted by the global pandemic. MASS Design is a nonprofit design collective on a mission to research, build and advocate for architecture centered in justice and human dignity.

For the sixth consecutive year, AU will be a Carbon Neutral event – a sustainability effort reinforced and expanded by Autodesk's commitment to net zero carbon in 2020 across our operational and value chain by adding our carbon price and investing in efficiency, renewables and carbon offset projects with customers. In addition, the virtual format of this year's event reinforces Autodesk's commitment to sustainable operations minimizing the need to measure, reduce and offset the carbon footprint created by a traditional in-person event.

Additional information about AU 2020 announcements, initiatives and developments can be found on the Autodesk blog, ADSK News, beginning November 17, 2020.

Autodesk University Reaches Customers Worldwide

Autodesk University (AU) is a series of conferences and an online learning destination focused on inspiring, challenging and energizing Autodesk software users, partners, and industry leaders about the future of design, engineering and construction. Autodesk University 2020 is the company's first global digital conference experience that virtually brings together more than 100k innovators from over 190 countries to explore new ways of imagining, designing and making. AU also offers free year-round access to learning content, professional development, and inspirational industry talks from the AU conference events. More information is available at the Autodesk University website, or by following @AutodeskU #AU2020.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2020 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.autodesk.com

