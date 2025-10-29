Autodesk launches first-ever Team USA campaign honoring athletes who embody design and make spirit

The 30-second spot captures the conviction that every millimeter matters – whether on a racetrack, a slope, or a design board.

"This campaign is a celebration of human potential and a tribute to the makers behind the medals," said Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer at Autodesk. "Autodesk technology plays a key role in designing and making the infrastructure of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Now, as the Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA, we're shining a light on the athletes whose ingenuity mirrors that of our customers. Mike, Erin, and Colby remind us they are more than their sport: they are customers, innovators, and creators in their own right who embody Autodesk's purpose to design and make a better world for all."

Meet the athletes

Mike Schultz – Let there be innovation

When Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz lost his leg in a snowmobile accident in 2008, it could have been the end of his athletic career. Instead, Schultz took it upon himself to design and build his own prosthetic leg – one capable of withstanding the rigors of competition.

By 2010, he was using his skills to design high-performance lower-limb prosthetics for fellow athletes – founding BioDapt – which today powers about 90% of all lower limb amputee athletes that compete on the Para Snowboard World Cup tour and at the Paralympic Games in snowboarding.

"I have two passions in my life. One is being an athlete. That began with motorsports, motocross, and then I became a professional snowmobile racer," said Mike Schultz, "My second passion is being a garage guy. I love to have ideas and create things in my shop. My career has stretched 27 years, and I've changed sports several times. It always comes back to genuinely enjoying the process of trying to become better. Partnering with Autodesk, Erin, and Colby was such a natural fit because we all share that same drive to keep pushing what's possible. I can't wait to see how Autodesk's technology can help me take my prosthetics work to a level I never imagined."

Erin Jackson – Let there be precision

U.S. Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson approaches every race like an engineer. In 2022, she made history as the first Black woman to medal in Olympic speed skating and the first to win a gold medal in an individual sport at the Winter Olympics.

Before becoming a U.S. Olympic champion, Jackson attended an engineering magnet high school and graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in materials engineering. While primarily focused on her athletic career now, she plans to pursue a career in biomechanics, using science and engineering to better understand human movement.

"The sport I do is super technical and precise," said Erin Jackson. "It could be something as small as a tiny muscle not firing that changes the way you skate a corner. My engineering brain is always analyzing how to adjust, how to improve, and how to be just a little more efficient with every stride. That's why I connect so deeply with Autodesk and this campaign. It brings together both sides of who I am: the athlete and the engineer. I admire athletes like Mike and Colby who embody the same mindset: constantly improving, constantly creating."

Colby Stevenson – Let there be resilience

When freestyle skier Colby Stevenson suffered a near-fatal car crash that fractured his skull in 30 places, doctors used advanced design technology to help reconstruct it. Five months later, he was back on skis, eventually winning an Olympic silver medal and five medals in elite-level action-sports competitions.

"Technology literally put me back together," said Colby Stevenson. "Every time I'm on the mountain, I think about that mix of human determination and design that made it possible. I used to focus on winning, but now it's about enjoying the process and all the little moments and gratitude that come with them. Working with Autodesk, Erin, and Mike brought that lesson to life for me. We're all out here designing and making our own versions of greatness."

Autodesk's role in shaping the future of the Games

Autodesk is proud to support Team USA and celebrate the athletes who are designing and making their own greatness.

This campaign marks another milestone in Autodesk's work as the Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. As part of this designation, Autodesk technology is helping bring LA28's visionary no-new-permanent-venues plan to life, a commitment to build LA28's footprint by adapting existing or building temporary infrastructure.

Together, Autodesk and LA28 are shaping a legacy of innovation and sustainability in Los Angeles and beyond. Learn more here.

