Autodesk Prices $500 Million Notes Offering

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced the pricing of its notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million in an underwritten, registered public offering. The notes will mature on January 15, 2030 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 2.850 percent. The notes are Autodesk's senior unsecured obligations. The offering is expected to close on January 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Autodesk intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, which will include repaying $450 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.125 percent notes due June 15, 2020, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon together with a redemption premium.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering of the notes will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from:

These documents will also be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions with respect to the offering of the notes, prevailing market conditions, and the anticipated use of the proceeds of the offering of the notes which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons, and corporate considerations and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the offering, Autodesk and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Autodesk's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019, in the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC.

Autodesk disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Autodesk, Inc.

