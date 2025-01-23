Autodesk signals next chapter with new creative agency of record

Giant Spoon to lead Autodesk's brand and creative efforts as the company enters a new wave of redefining the Design and Make industries.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, the world's leading Design and Make technology company, has named Giant Spoon its first-ever creative agency of record—marking a significant step in its brand evolution. Together, Autodesk and Giant Spoon will build on Autodesk's recent milestones—including its role as the Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA—while creating new campaigns that drive the business forward and deliver on Autodesk's mission to help everyone, everywhere design and make a better world.

Giant Spoon will support all of Autodesk's major brand campaigns and brand-level creative assets, as well as the strategy, optimization, and measurement of brand media, which will inform down-funnel efforts—with the goal of shaping where and how Autodesk shows up. By aligning with Giant Spoon's core principles, Autodesk will make bold, timely, and unexpected appearances—challenging conventions and redefining the Design and Make category to reach new heights of prominence.

"Our customers are changing the world with our technology, and we're deeply passionate about showcasing these stories and celebrating their innovations," said Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer of Autodesk. "Giant Spoon is the creative partner we need to tell these Design and Make stories on a global scale. The agency will help us think big, plan strategically, and act boldly. We'll know we achieved our goal when everyone, everywhere instinctively turns to Autodesk when they need to Design and Make anything."

"The world is built with Autodesk, and the people building our future are building it using Autodesk's Design and Make Platform today—from entertainment to engineering, content to construction, and everything in between," said Jonathan Haber, cofounder of Giant Spoon. "Working with a brand that has such an impact on the way we live is, of course, exciting, but it's the team's ambition to achieve fame among their audiences that is the real opportunity for us. We love the challenge of telling complicated, yet important stories, making them accessible and engaging. Giant Spoon exists to expand the ways people experience brands across a wide variety of canvases, and few brands have such a wide variety of stories to tell like Autodesk."

Last year, Autodesk made a meaningful impact—from contributing to the restoration of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris to being named the Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Partnering with Giant Spoon signals the beginning of a new chapter for Autodesk, to build larger and more durable direct relationships with its customers and to serve them more efficiently, while building on its mission to design and make a better world.

The Design and Make industry today employs 300 million people1 and is set to be worth $3 trillion in economic value by 2027.2 As Autodesk continues to influence this growing set of fields, its work with Giant Spoon will surface the collective stories of the designers and makers who are using Autodesk to build the world we live in, design the products we use, and create the films and games that entertain us.

About Giant Spoon: Giant Spoon is an independent, integrated agency that expands the ways people experience brands. As a two-time honoree on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list including being named #1 in its Advertising category, Giant Spoon is known for turning marketing upside down. Obsessed with culture and driven by insatiable curiosity, the agency blends teams across creative, media, and strategy to stir shit up for ambitious brands. By leveraging its award-winning process, Giant Spoon has created transformative work for companies like GE, Google Play, HBO, HP, Lucid Motors, MassMutual, Netflix, Reddit, Walmart and more.

About Autodesk: The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

