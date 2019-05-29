Autodesk to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast, replay and podcast of the presentations will be available through Autodesk's Investor Relations Website at www.autodesk.com/investors. Please go to the Website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install necessary software. For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

