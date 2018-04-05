About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2018 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-to-present-at-the-bernstein-software-summit-300624647.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autodesk.com

