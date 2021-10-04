Autodesk University 2021 Inspires Innovators to Achieve the New Possible

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Autodesk will host its global event on a digital platform for a second consecutive year, helping to ensure the continued health, safety and wellbeing of Autodesk's customers and extended community. AU 2021 programming has been reformatted for the virtual stage and will be available online for attendees at no cost.

Autodesk President and CEO Andrew Anagnost will kick off each morning of AU 2021 with a series of General Session keynotes. This daily content will explore Autodesk's evolving role in empowering innovators across industries to solve problems, with a particular focus on the company's vision and progress towards delivering platform-based solutions for its customers, built upon Autodesk's existing Forge technology. The result will be a resilient and flexible set of cloud-based solutions that combine technologies, connect processes, automate workflows and unlock valuable insights for customers.

"Autodesk is constantly reshaping the ways we deliver value to our customers–to ensure we're providing the tools needed to both meet the intensifying industry demands of today and propel those industries towards a more sustainable world that benefits everyone," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. "In building unified and industry-focused solutions on our Forge platform, we're making an important investment in the resiliency of our customers. This year's AU is an exploration and celebration of what's possible as our software solutions become more flexible and fluent so that our customers are able to think creatively, collaborate efficiently and focus on their projects–not their products."

In addition to AU 2021's daily General Sessions, Autodesk leaders and industry innovators will take the virtual stage during the Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) and Media & Entertainment (M&E) keynotes. These keynotes will cover industry news and the innovative ways Autodesk is working with real-world problem solvers to transform how things are built, engineered, manufactured, created and produced in service of a better world for all. AU 2021 attendees will also have access to hundreds of expert-led classes, live Q&A sessions, virtual networking opportunities and more.

This year's AU event also marks the official debut of the company's "Autodesk it" advertising campaign, highlighting the multitude of ways that innovators can partner with Autodesk to achieve better outcomes for their projects, companies and the world at large. This campaign is a progression of Autodesk's brand evolution, following the launch of the company's new logo and visual identity in September 2021. The brand campaign will launch in select markets in 2021, with plans to expand further in 2022 and beyond.

AU 2021 content will be available for on-demand viewing after the conference. Autodesk will also continue to provide full access to the AU Solution Marketplace, where attendees can discover new, innovative technologies and helpful workflows, and meet with industry experts from the global ecosystem of Autodesk partners and developers.

For the seventh consecutive year, AU will be a carbon neutral event in 2021–its virtual, low impact format reinforces Autodesk's longstanding commitment to sustainable operations. Earlier this year, the company reached net-zero carbon emissions across its business and value chain and set two new greenhouse gas emission reduction targets that align with the latest climate science.

Additional information about AU 2021 announcements, initiatives and developments can be found on the Autodesk blog, ADSK News, beginning October 5.

Autodesk University Reaches Customers Worldwide

Autodesk University (AU) is a series of conferences and an online learning destination focused on inspiring, challenging and energizing Autodesk software users, partners, and industry leaders about the future of design, engineering and construction. Autodesk University 2021 is the company's second global digital conference experience that virtually brings together more than 75k innovators from over 175 countries to explore new ways of imagining, designing and making. AU also offers free year-round access to learning content, professional development, and inspirational industry talks from the AU conference events. More information is available at the Autodesk University website, or by following @AutodeskU #AU2021.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2021 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

Related Links

http://autodesk.com

