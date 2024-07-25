AutoDrill Launches Innovative Online Product Configurator to Enhance Customer Experience Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Industrial manufacturer adds digital tools for engineers to configure and download 3D CAD models for the AutoDrill 2000 series.

CINCINNATI and ELGIN, Ill., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoDrill, a leading provider of drilling, tapping, and other metalworking equipment, is proud to announce the launch of its new online product configurator built by CADENAS PARTsolutions. This advanced tool, designed to improve efficiency for both struggling and thriving companies, allows users to customize products and access essential CAD files on demand.

AutoDrill's product lineup includes many different series of self-feeding drills, multiple spindle heads, turn-key set-ups, production tapping machines, automation control products, and spare parts. For their initial launch, AutoDrill has added the renowned self-feeding drill 2000 series to the configurator, with the 5000 and 1000 series to follow. These products cater primarily to OEMs and growing applications, providing reliable solutions for drilling, reaming, and tapping processes. AutoDrill's unique position as an automatic drill manufacturer ensures high-quality products that meet the specific needs of various manufacturing sectors.

Key Features of the Online Product Configurator:

Instant Product Customization: Customers can now pre-design products, gaining a clear understanding of their specifications before finalizing their orders or asking additional questions of their sales staff.

Customers can now pre-design products, gaining a clear understanding of their specifications before finalizing their orders or asking additional questions of their sales staff. Time Efficiency: The configurator saves valuable time for both customers and AutoDrill by streamlining the design and ordering process.

The configurator saves valuable time for both customers and AutoDrill by streamlining the design and ordering process. Access to CAD Files: Previously, obtaining CAD files required a complex coding process. The new configurator simplifies this by providing direct access to necessary design files and allows users to download in a wide variety of formats.

Jaelene, an AutoDrill spokesperson, emphasized, "We're excited to put the product in our customers' hands without them having to physically handle it. This tool significantly enhances their design and purchasing experience."

AutoDrill's new configurator not only enhances the digital customer experience but also offers a practical solution for engineering and procurement teams. The configurator generates part numbers for each custom configuration, embedding product information directly into the CAD model. This seamless integration supports efficient and accurate decision-making processes before and/or after the sales process is completed.

About AutoDrill:

AutoDrill specializes in the development and manufacturing of top-tier drilling, tapping, and metalworking equipment. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, AutoDrill's products are designed to optimize efficiency and performance in various manufacturing applications. The company's dedication to quality and service excellence ensures that customers receive reliable and effective solutions tailored to their needs.

For more information about AutoDrill and to explore the new product configurator, visit AutoDrill.com.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

Fax: 513-453-0460

[email protected]

www.partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions