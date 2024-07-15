AutoFull M6 gaming chair: get more comfort and features when gaming

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFull is renowned for its professional gaming chairs and is currently expanding its global presence. As the official gaming chair provider for international esports leagues, AutoFull has launched its flagship product, the AutoFull M6, onto the international stage. From esports arenas to gaming rooms and home offices, the AutoFull M6 is quickly becoming the preferred choice for anyone needing an ergonomic chair that supports long hours of sitting with exceptional comfort and durability.

Ergonomic Design

AutoFull M6 Gaming Chair

What makes the AutoFull M6 gaming chair stand out in a crowded market? While the M6 may look similar to other gaming chairs at first glance, a closer look reveals notable differences. Every design choice is based on extensive real-world data on users' sitting postures. With a development team of nearly 100 people conducting rigorous R&D tests and gathering feedback from global esports champions, AutoFull continually refines its products to perfection.

Heating and Ventilation Cushion

This chair's seat keeps you cool even during summer. The AutoFull M6 gaming chair is designed with gamers in mind, featuring a three-level temperature control system that offers both ventilation and heating. Press the ventilation button to feel a refreshing breeze on your seat. If it's not cool enough, you can increase the airflow with three adjustable levels, perfectly addressing the discomfort of overheating after just half a game. In winter, press the heating button, and the cushion will deliver a warm sensation to your seat, making it incredibly comfortable during cold weather.

This exceptional chair is not just for gaming; it also makes an excellent office chair for studying or working.

Dynamic Tracking Lumbar Support

Traditional gaming chairs often have a straight backrest with a small lumbar pillow, offering limited support that doesn't adapt well to different sitting positions, making them ineffective for prolonged gaming or office work. The AutoFull M6 is entirely different.

The dynamic tracking lumbar support features a "four-way infinite lumbar tracking" design, allowing for 3.9 inches of forward and backward adjustment with elastic adaptability, and an additional 2 inches of vertical adjustment. You can move it up and down, forward and backward, to perfectly fit your spine. By turning the knob on the right side of the chair, you can adjust the lumbar support point vertically, accommodating users with heights ranging from 59 to 74.8 inches.

6D Foldable Mechanical Armrests

You can adjust the armrests in six different ways. The 6D foldable mechanical armrests have been continuously upgraded over the past few years and now include a folding function. They allow for adjustments in height, depth, width, rotation, folding, and foldable rotation, catering to various scenarios like mobile gaming, PC gaming, and console gaming. For board games or office use, you can adjust the armrests up and down or forward and backward to match the desk's height and distance, providing arm support. For PC gaming, you can fold and rotate the armrests, ensuring your elbows stay comfortable during extended gaming sessions.

Comfortable Seating

As previously mentioned, AutoFull chairs boast numerous features and details that set them apart in the office and gaming chair market. Thanks to their advanced ergonomic design, integrated lumbar support, and high-quality materials, these chairs provide unparalleled comfort, significantly improving your posture and health during prolonged use.

You can order the AutoFull M6 for $699.99 on Amazon or the AutoFull website.

Where to buy: AutoFull or Amazon

