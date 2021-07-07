Autogas Market: Forecast of Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 3.45%

Download Free Sample Report in MINUTES: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41284

The rising need for cleaner fuel is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, an increasing number of EVs will hamper the market growth.

Autogas Market: Application Landscape

The autogas market share growth by the LDV segment has been significant. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

Autogas Market: Geographic Landscape

57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. South Korea (Republic of Korea) is the key market for autogas in APAC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing government support will facilitate the autogas market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/autogas-market-industry-analysis

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Acetylene Gas Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Gases Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Companies Covered:

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

PJSC LUKOIL

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

PJSC Gazprom Neft

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

TOTAL SE

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41284

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

LDV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HDV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

PJSC Gazprom Neft

PJSC LUKOIL

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

TOTAL SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41284

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

