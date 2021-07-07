Autogas Market: Forecast of Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 3.45%
COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Evolving Opportunities with BP Plc and Chevron Corp. | Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The autogas market is expected to grow by 2432.32 thousand tons, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Download Free Sample Report in MINUTES: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41284
The rising need for cleaner fuel is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, an increasing number of EVs will hamper the market growth.
Autogas Market: Application Landscape
The autogas market share growth by the LDV segment has been significant. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.
Autogas Market: Geographic Landscape
57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. South Korea (Republic of Korea) is the key market for autogas in APAC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing government support will facilitate the autogas market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/autogas-market-industry-analysis
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Acetylene Gas Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Industrial Gases Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Companies Covered:
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- Equinor ASA
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- PJSC LUKOIL
- Marathon Petroleum Corp.
- PJSC Gazprom Neft
- Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- TOTAL SE
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase
Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41284
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application by volume
- LDV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HDV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application by volume
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- Equinor ASA
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp.
- PJSC Gazprom Neft
- PJSC LUKOIL
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- TOTAL SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41284
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article