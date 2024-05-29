AutogenAI Appoints Dr. Mitchell Sutika-Sipus as Chief Solutions Architect to Drive Federal Sector Growth with Advanced AI Solutions

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutogenAI, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for federal proposal writing, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Mitchell Sutika-Sipus as Chief Solutions Architect. With nearly 20 years of experience in deploying AI and data science capabilities across U.S. government agencies, Dr. Sutika-Sipus is poised to help businesses win more federal contracts through AutogenAI's innovative technologies.

Since joining AutogenAI, Dr. Sutika-Sipus has rapidly established the company as the frontrunner in AI-assisted proposal writing for the federal sector. Leveraging his deep expertise in Federal Acquisition Regulations, government operations, and secure machine learning, his immediate focus is on achieving full compliance and certification with NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-171 standards. This will ensure that AutogenAI's customers can trust that all Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) data will meet the stringent requirements of the 2025 Cyber Security Maturity Model Certification. While many companies struggle with federal compliance, Dr. Sutika-Sipus is confident that AutogenAI will meet all certification standards within weeks.

Dr. Sutika-Sipus's track record of extraordinary outcomes speaks for itself. He began his career as an entrepreneur in Afghanistan and Somalia, providing global governments with robust GIS datasets to navigate some of the world's most dangerous environments. After seven years on the front lines, he predicted the future national security threat of disinformation within machine learning systems in 2011. He concurrently completed a PhD on the subject at Carnegie Mellon University and co-founded two AI companies, including Tulco Labs, which was later acquired after being founded on behalf of billionaire Thomas Tull.

In 2016, Dr. Sutika-Sipus was selected as a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow, an elite team founded by President Obama to enact federal changes in months, not years. Serving the National Security Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Department of State, his work laid the groundwork for future federal adoption of technology solutions. His insights have been instrumental in the growth of new federal technologies, directly supporting contracting opportunities for tech startups and established companies such as Deloitte and ECS. Today, Dr. Sutika-Sipus channels his unique expertise into AutogenAI's product and business operations to ensure more companies gain greater access to the federal market.

"Dr. Sutika-Sipus's combination of entrepreneurial spirit, deep expertise in AI, and extensive network within the federal government uniquely positions him to lead our efforts in expanding our federal sector presence," said Elizabeth Lukas, CEO of AutogenAI Americas. "His strategic vision and commitment to innovation make him an excellent fit for our company, complementing our current leadership team perfectly. We are excited to see how his contributions will help us push the boundaries of what is possible with AI and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients."

AutogenAI, backed by top-tier investors such as Salesforce Ventures, Spark Capital, and Blossom Capital, remains at the forefront of utilizing AI to revolutionize federal contracting processes. Dr. Sutika-Sipus's appointment underscores AutogenAI's commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and delivering superior outcomes for clients in the federal space.

About AutogenAI

AutogenAI helps organizations win more work by deploying cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to write bids and proposals faster and more compellingly. The AutogenAI team includes specialists in procurement, bid writing, and machine learning. Founded by serial entrepreneur Sean Williams, who began his career as a bid writer, AutogenAI has become one of the fastest-growing generative artificial intelligence companies and is now deployed across three continents. For more information, visit AutogenAI.

