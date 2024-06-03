AutogenAI Welcomes Capture & Proposal Heavyweight Chip Schaller as Subject Matter Expert, Promises Enhanced Client Solutions

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutogenAI, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for enterprise and federal proposal writing, boosts its leadership team with the appointment of Chip Schaller, an industry veteran, as a Proposal & Capture Subject Matter Expert in the Americas. With over thirty years of experience spanning multiple continents and industries, Schaller will bring his unparalleled expertise in capture and proposal development, operations management, and business development to AutogenAI.

Schaller's career includes high-ranking roles at multinational government services and US-based defense contractors. He has managed proposal operations for various US Federal agencies and international organizations, with his influence reaching from Australia to the UAE, the UK, and the USA.

AutogenAI CEO of the Americas Elizabeth Lukas remarked, "Chip's extensive experience in federal and enterprise proposal and capture management is not merely impressive; it is a catalyst that will undoubtedly accelerate our strategic operations and growth across the United States. His profound understanding of complex market dynamics and his proven track record of securing pivotal contracts make him an invaluable asset to our organization as we continue to expand and define the industry."

Before joining AutogenAI, Schaller held the position of Senior Vice President for the $4B multinational government services company, Maximus. He led a multidisciplinary team of over 60 professionals across six global proposal hubs. Prior to this, Schaller served thirteen years as a senior capture and proposal expert for US-based defense contractor, DynCorp, where he managed complex proposal requirements in support of opportunities ranging in value from $10M to more than $1B. His strategic approach earned him the company's Black Hat Award, their highest management accolade for exceptional performance.

"I am excited to join AutogenAI and to use my expertise to further the company's growth and success," said Schaller. "With its innovative AI technology, AutogenAI is transforming how bid teams write winning proposals and secure new business. I am eager to apply my skills and experience to enhance AutogenAI's development, ensuring our clients receive the most effective AI solutions available in the market."

About AutogenAI

AutogenAI helps organizations win more work by deploying cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to write bids and proposals faster and more compellingly. The AutogenAI team includes specialists in procurement, bid writing, and machine learning. Founded by serial entrepreneur Sean Williams, who began his career as a bid writer, AutogenAI has become one of the fastest-growing generative artificial intelligence companies and is now deployed across three continents. For more information, visit AutogenAI.

