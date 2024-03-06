autogozo.com: Revolutionizing the Auto Industry with the First Spanish Language with 3D Virtual Showroom

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- izmocars, a pioneer in digital automotive solutions based in San Francisco, is thrilled to announce the launch of Autogozo.com, the first-ever Spanish language auto portal featuring a cutting-edge 3D Virtual Showroom. Designed to meet the needs of the rapidly growing Hispanic market in the United States, autogozo.com aims to bridge the gap between Hispanic car buyers and dealers, offering an unparalleled online car shopping experience.

Tej Soni, CEO of izmocars, emphasized the significance of autogozo.com, stating, "With millions of Hispanic buyers actively searching for their next car, we recognized the urgent need for a platform that connects with them through culture, language, and emotion. Autogozo.com is that platform, offering an immersive shopping experience entirely in Spanish."

autogozo.com launches a pioneering Spanish Auto portal with a 3D Virtual Showroom, targeting the U.S. Hispanic market. Post this

A Groundbreaking Opportunity for Dealers

autogozo.com is more than just a car listing website; it's a gateway to the untapped Hispanic auto market, with features and benefits including:

Exclusive Spanish Language Interface: Ensuring a seamless and culturally relevant shopping experience for Hispanic buyers.

3D Virtual Showroom: A first in the U.S. Spanish-speaking auto market, providing an immersive online car browsing experience.

Cost-Effective Listings: Dealers can enjoy a 90-day free trial, followed by an affordable flat fee pricing of $100 /month, making Autogozo an invaluable tool for expanding market reach.

Tapping into the Hispanic Market Potential

The Hispanic consumer market boasts a spending power of $1.7 trillion, with a 50% increase in Spanish searches amounting to over 3.5 billion per year. autogozo's launch is timely, addressing the need for targeted marketing efforts towards the 53% of Hispanic adults who prefer to search in Spanish.

Why autogozo Stands Out

Unmatched Reach: Connect with Hispanic buyers in their preferred language, maximizing visibility and engagement.

New Leads: Access a growing audience of engaged Hispanic buyers actively searching for their next vehicle.

Cultural Connection: Build meaningful relationships with customers by catering to their language and cultural preferences.

About izmocars

izmocars is a leading provider of digital sales solutions for the automotive industry, headquartered in San Francisco. With a focus on innovation and technology, izmocars is dedicated to transforming the digital retail experience for dealers and consumers, making it more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for all parties involved. More information at www.izmocars.com

Join autogozo.com Today

Dealers looking to expand their reach and connect with the vibrant Hispanic market now have the perfect platform. With autogozo's 3D Virtual Showroom and entirely Spanish language site, the opportunity to engage with Hispanic buyers has never been more accessible or more promising.

For more information about autogozo and to sign up for your 90-day free trial, visit www.autogozo.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE izmo inc.