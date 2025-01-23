AUTOGRAPH AND FUTURE MERGE TO MAKE ELITE FITNESS COACHING ACCESSIBLE TO EVERYONE

Autograph, co-founded by Tom Brady, merges with Future to combine human performance coaching, iconic athletes, and AI to expand access to world-class training

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph and Future today announced their merger to revolutionize fitness and wellness through personalized coaching. The combined entity will expand access to Future's hyper-personalized health coaching by leveraging Autograph's expertise of connecting fans with iconic athletes, in order to train millions of consumers and athletes globally.

Autograph, founded by 7x World Champion and entrepreneur Tom Brady, and serial media and technology entrepreneurs, Richard and Dillon Rosenblatt, has redefined fan engagement by using technology to bridge the gap between consumers and the world's greatest athletes. Future, established by Silicon Valley veterans, Rishi Mandal and Justin Santamaria, has reimagined personal training, connecting members with a dedicated coach via a digital app and wearable interface. Future's platform, bolstered by its half-decade of comprehensive coaching data and proprietary AI models, delivers millions of personal training sessions annually to members spanning all ages and skill levels – from New Year's Resolution beginners to Olympians.

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to work with incredible coaches and trainers who have not only helped me develop my skills and understand my body but also played a vital role in my longevity—allowing me to perform at the highest level for as long as I have. Training is a journey of continuous improvement," said Brady. "With Future's technology, we have an exciting opportunity to provide personalized 1-on-1 coaching on a large scale, allowing our members to be empowered and supported in achieving their goals and sustaining peak performance over time."

The merger unites two visionary companies whose combined resources will include unparalleled athlete relationships, broad media and partnership alliances, and cutting-edge AI technology. The company aims to reshape the fitness landscape by integrating Autograph's athlete and partnership connections with Future's coaching platform to make personalized wellness more accessible than ever before.

Rishi Mandal, CEO and co-founder of Future, will assume the role of CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome Tom as well as other iconic athletes to Future," said Rishi. "Together with our team of expert coaches, we will invest in growing the Future brand and platform, and expand our offerings. Our members will love training alongside the world's best athletes and benefit from their individual philosophies and motivational wisdom."

Future's personal training platform is known for delivering a highly personalized and immersive experience. On average, members exchange 1,000 text messages with their coach each year, and complete over 150 training sessions. For its coaches, Future has developed Coach OS, a software suite that incorporates its proprietary Assistant Coach AI technology, which helps interpret a member's needs, craft an action plan, and design hyper-personalized training programs. Future aims to use AI to continue democratizing access to 1-on-1 coaching.

Dillon Rosenblatt will continue to lead Autograph's businesses, seeking to grow its footprint in Web 3 and fandom in 2025; additionally, he will drive Future's growth by leveraging Autograph's unique relationships with iconic athletes and key strategic partners.

Richard Rosenblatt, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the newly combined company, identified its enormous growth potential: "This merger marks a significant step forward in redefining what's possible in personalized health. By combining software, wearables, human experts and personalized AI, we can scale fitness and wellness in a unique and impactful way. Autograph was founded to bring cutting edge technologies, such as Web 3, to consumers, and Future's business aligns with that vision. We will harness these technologies to help anyone, anywhere unlock their full potential."

About Autograph

Founded in 2021 by NFL icon and 7x World Champion Tom Brady, Autograph has evolved from a pioneering NFT platform for sports enthusiasts into a premier fan loyalty platform. Building on the insights gained from its Digital Collectible origins, the Autograph App is designed to unite fans in vibrant communities where their passion is recognized and rewarded. Autograph stands at the forefront of fan engagement and appreciation, as the only platform that organizes, tracks, and rewards global fandom.

About Future

Future is a revolutionary fitness platform that combines cutting-edge technology, proprietary AI models, and world-class coaching to redefine personal training. Powered by half a decade of coaching data, Future delivers millions of personalized training sessions annually through its innovative app and integration with wearables. The platform provides members with real-time feedback, progress tracking, and tailored workout plans designed by expert coaches. Future is transforming the fitness industry by making personal training more accessible, effective, and scalable.

For more information, visit www.future.co.

