Autograph Collection Hotels Debuts Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa, a Distinctive New Retreat in the Dominican Republic

A sanctuary of refined luxury and authentic Dominican spirit, Donoma Las Terrenas invites guests to discover the soul of Samaná through bespoke service, immersive design, and mindful living.

LAS TERRENAS, Dominican Republic, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, proudly announces the opening of Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, marking a new chapter of distinctive hospitality on the Samaná Peninsula in the northeastern region of the Dominican Republic. Situated along one of the region's most pristine beaches, the oceanfront resort offers an artful blend of heritage and contemporary design, inviting guests to discover a serene sanctuary where every moment is curated to inspire calm, connection, and rejuvenation.

Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection

"Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, represents the distinctive spirit of the Autograph Collection brand – a destination that embodies individuality, character, and a deep sense of place," said Brian King, President of Marriott International's Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). "Each Autograph Collection is a personal expression of its locale, and Donoma beautifully captures the essence of Dominican warmth and coastal charm while embracing modern wellness and sustainability."

Envisioned by owners Edward González and Georgette Almanzar and brought to life by the architecture firm GVA under the direction of architect Carlos Aguilar, Donoma Las Terrenas is a seamless blend of aesthetic composition and curated spaces that honor both the surrounding natural beauty and contemporary sophistication. The resort features 94 elegant accommodations, including spacious and uniquely designed private villas, each offering a fluid connection between indoor and outdoor living. The interior design was conceived under the creative direction of Liza Ortega of Ortega Arquitectos, whose innovative and avant-garde approach has earned international recognition. Neutral tones, natural materials, and handcrafted local artworks reflect the philosophy that in simplicity lies true luxury. Every detail of Donoma's design tells a story, from the locally inspired materials to the handcrafted artwork that reflects the cultural richness of Las Terrenas.

At Donoma, the culinary offerings are a reflection of its narrative – rooted in wellness, authenticity, and the vibrant flavors of the Dominican Republic, offering a rich tapestry of culinary experiences. Breakfast sets the tone with a wellness-focused and sustainable concept, celebrating balance, freshness, and locally sourced ingredients such as tropical fruit bowls, organic honey, artisanal jams, cashew butter, and homemade brioche. This thoughtful approach continues at SolMarella, the all-day dining venue, where a contemporary menu blends local ingredients with international favorites — from ceviches and fresh pastas to pizzas, seafood, and grilled meats — combining sophistication with familiar comfort. By evening, SolMarella's upper level evolves into an elevated steakhouse, reinterpreting tradition with a modern, global vision and Dominican flair, featuring charcoal-grilled meats, seafood, and vegetables designed for sharing.

For families, Splash provides a relaxed, playful setting with a casual menu of focaccias, pizzas, bowls, and kid-friendly dishes, while Sunset completes the culinary journey with a light, coastal menu inspired by Mediterranean living, perfect for enjoying barefoot on the sand.

This philosophy of balance and well-being extends seamlessly to the resort's Arena Sense Spa, a sanctuary of renewal with four treatment suites inspired by earth and ocean. Here, guests reconnect body and spirit through rituals rooted in natural healing traditions and enriched with indigenous ingredients such as coconut, cacao, and sea salt. Complementing the spa, a sensory wellness program engages guests of all ages through movement, creativity, and mindfulness.

With flexible indoor and outdoor spaces surrounded by tropical gardens, the property offers a collection of open-air venues ideal for intimate gatherings and destination weddings. Guests can choose from lush garden settings, La Caleta—a charming area within the resort that captures the relaxed ambiance of the beach—or a natural beachfront that provides a stunning backdrop for ceremonies. For indoor celebrations, the SolMarella Restaurant offers an inspiring setting for unforgettable gatherings and weddings.

With its soulful design, intuitive service, and extraordinary setting, Donoma Las Terrenas Beach Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, is a celebration of individuality and immersive storytelling — a stay that's exactly like nothing else. Rooted in the coastal energy of Las Terrenas yet defined by serenity and sophistication, the resort embodies a sense of place that is both inspiring and deeply restorative.

For more information or reservations, please visit marriott.com/azsak

