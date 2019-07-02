autoGraph Launches Personal Data Cloaking

The public launch of Personal Data Cloaking comes ahead of Apple consumers being able to use "Sign in with Apple." autoGraph Personal Data Cloaking surpasses Apple's product as it is an open platform that protects consumer data while providing an online identity and profile of preferences allowing website and app personalization and customization.

"We have built our Personal Data Cloaking product based on the work we have been doing for over eight years with leading telcos and retailers to protect consumer data," announced Henry Lawson, CEO. "We have been testing for some months and when Apple announced their 'walled garden' approach we realised that we needed to show the world that consumers can have data privacy across the Internet using our open platform. autoGraph's Personal Data Cloaking addresses many issues raised by developers regarding Apple's solution. Most importantly, our product enables personalization by consumers using their own profile – one they understand and have control over."

The launch of Personal Data Cloaking rebalances the relationship between consumer data and Internet apps and websites. Personal Data Cloaking is one of a range of tools autoGraph has developed across all major browsers and app platforms. The capability is increasing with cloaking of phone numbers and physical addresses coming soon.

"Globally, we have filed over 50 patents focused on enabling personalized experiences that consumers control. Many of these have already been granted in the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea," added Brian Roundtree, co-founder and CTO. "We recognized as we built Personal Data Cloaking that just being anonymous would end up creating a poor customer experience; hence the self-profiling capability we have built into Personal Data Cloaking. Now personalization is based on what you actually want instead of having your online identity being tracked."

