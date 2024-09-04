Autograph Powers Sports Fandom Through New Platform

Co-founded by Tom Brady, Autograph to Begin Rewarding Fans Heading into Football and Basketball Seasons

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Autograph announces its new fandom platform "Autograph: Sports Fandom," designed to power the most comprehensive and personalized fan experience in sports. Co-founded by NFL icon and 7x World Champion Tom Brady, this is the only fan platform that organizes all the best content in one place and rewards fans for their everyday acts of fandom - reading blogs/social, listening to podcasts, and watching videos.

The platform aggregates content sources from over 3,800 creators, fan blogs, social channels, YouTube channels and podcasts, creating a one-stop source experience covering a wide array of professional and college sports teams. Fans select their favorite teams and then are served up content produced by the creators who are passionate fans themselves. From there, fans are awarded coins for the content they consume and other acts of fandom, and those coins can be used to unlock exclusive drops, including sports tickets, memorabilia, merchandise, unrivaled experiences and more.

"At Autograph, it's all about the fans for us," said Tom Brady, co-founder of Autograph. "We're pulling together awesome content from top creators all in one place, so we can give fans an amazing experience and really show how much we appreciate everything they do."

The app is now widely available to download and includes features such as:

Replay: AI-powered daily sports coverage for all your favorite college and pro sports teams. The most convenient way for fans to be informed about their favorite teams.

AI-powered daily sports coverage for all your favorite college and pro sports teams. The most convenient way for fans to be informed about their favorite teams. Passport: The first social record of fandom: A dedicated profile that showcases fan accomplishments, status, trophies, rankings, coins and levels.

A dedicated profile that showcases fan accomplishments, status, trophies, rankings, coins and levels. Rewards: The only place that rewards fans for being fans: Fans collect coins for doing what they already do as a fan - reading blogs/social, listening to podcasts, watching videos.

During its beta phase this past year, the invite-only version piloted content from creators covering Michigan football (Brady's alma mater) and dozens of college basketball teams, rewarding top fans with electric experiences, including premium tickets at significantly discounted prices to the College Football National Championship semifinals and finals and College Basketball National Championship Tournaments.

Since the beta launch, the platform has grown to 240+ teams and attracted tens of thousands of fans who have spent over 211,000 hours on the app. These early adopters have recorded over 2M acts of fandom, including over 1M articles read and 143,000 podcasts listened to. As a result, fans have collected over 16.5M coins and 270,000 offers redeemed.

"Autograph's mission has always been to connect communities of fans more deeply with the teams, icons, and properties that they love," said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO & co-founder of Autograph. "We've now evolved the platform to be able to engage even more fan communities in innovative ways. We're powering daily sports content for fans, using our Passport feature to quantify and recognize fandom, and ultimately striving to leverage our technology to give more meaning and recognition to fans everywhere."

"The fandom experience is fundamentally broken and outdated, and our mission is to revolutionize and lead the next generation of fandom," said Joe Perez, Autograph's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. "We've built a platform that puts fans first, designed to support authentic, independent creators who deliver sports content and reward fans for their loyalty, deepening their connection to their favorite teams."

This month the platform will expand coverage to include even more professional sports and college teams. Autograph's evolution reflects its dedication to redefining the fan experience and fostering a community where loyalty is celebrated and rewarded.

About Autograph

Founded in 2021 by NFL icon and 7x World Champion Tom Brady, Autograph has evolved from a pioneering NFT platform for sports enthusiasts into a premier fan loyalty platform. Building on the insights gained from its Digital Collectible origins, the Autograph App is designed to unite fans in vibrant communities where their passion is recognized and rewarded. Autograph stands at the forefront of fan engagement and appreciation, as the only platform that organizes, tracks, and rewards global fandom.

