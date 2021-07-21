Autograph, the NFT Platform Co-Founded by Tom Brady, Announces Iconic Talent Deals & Strategic Relationships with DraftKings and Lionsgate

LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, an NFT platform revolutionizing the art and experience of collecting, and co-founded by Tom Brady, announced today its strategic relationships with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and digital sports entertainment company DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG). Autograph also revealed multi-year, exclusive NFT deals with an all-star roster of iconic athletes including Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Tony Hawk, who will be joining the Autograph's Advisory Board and help cement the company's position as the official NFT partner of the world's most iconic talent. With an official NFT launch slated for later this summer, Autograph users can sign up now to be members of the early access platform and tokenize their names for free.

"Autograph brings users closer to the world's most legendary sports and entertainment icons by working hand in hand with our partners to co-produce exclusive digital collections and experiences that can't be found anywhere else," said Dillon Rosenblatt, Co-Founder and CEO at Autograph. "Our team is dedicated to providing value to our users through an offering defined by creativity, simplicity and fun as we work to usher in a new era of digital collecting."

"We are honored to partner with these powerful icons and marquee businesses, DraftKings and Lionsgate, as we announce Autograph's expanded Advisory Board and exclusive NFT rights," said Richard Rosenblatt, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Autograph. "As the nascent NFT market continues to develop, we are fortunate to enlist these leading partners with additional luminaries to be announced in the near future."

Sports-related, officially licensed Autograph NFT content will be sold exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace, which is expected to debut later this summer. DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. Once launched, millions of customers will have the ability to seamlessly buy, sell and trade digital collectibles across sports, entertainment and culture using their existing DraftKings account.



"The NFT boom has reinvented the collectibles industry and driven excitement to early-adopting audiences worldwide—including the DraftKings community," said Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and president. "DraftKings Marketplace will sit at the center of this technological and cultural phenomenon, providing our immense existing customer base with an easily accessible experience that rivals all legacy marketplaces. This initial vision in collaboration with Autograph, and its coveted collection of official digital collectibles, is a vital first step as we enter the emergent NFT market. We aim to usher in this new era by introducing millions of collectors to this evolving space while providing beloved content through an intuitive interface built to win over the long term."

Lionsgate will launch Autograph's entertainment vertical with several iconic film and television properties. The first wave of content developed by Autograph and Lionsgate will focus on franchises including the premier action franchise John Wick, the blockbuster Hunger Games and Twilight Saga franchises, Mad Men, one of the most acclaimed series in television history, and the iconic Dirty Dancing.

"We're delighted to partner with best-in-class Autograph to launch our leading film and television properties in the fast-growing NFT marketplace," said Jenefer Brown, EVP & Head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive & Location-Based Entertainment. "NFTs present a tremendous opportunity for mixed-reality world building experiences, deepening user engagement and interaction and fostering a community for our hundreds of millions of global consumers to create one-of-a-kind digital collections and Autograph is the optimal destination for this discovery."

Autograph is a NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships.

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

