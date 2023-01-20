Autograph Tower at Thamrin Nine Complex Receives Award from PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

BANGKOK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, announced the regional winners representing the Best in Asia at the 17th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, presented by Kohler and supported by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. Also known as the finale of the 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, the Grand Final was presented in 48 categories at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Autograph Tower by PT Putragaya Wahana, a Member of Galeon Group, Jakarta - Indonesia

The award-winning companies and projects shortlisted as nominees to the Grand Final competed for 9 Developer titles; 24 Development titles; and 14 Design titles. Contenders have been selected from the major winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards' series of celebrations this year in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Greater Niseko (Japan), India, and Australia.

The country winners shortlisted as nominees to the Grand Final were selected by an independent jury consisting of head judges of participating markets in the Awards: Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final and general director, Group GSA (Vietnam); Amit Khanna, managing director, Phoenix Advisers (India); Bill Barnett, founder and managing director, C9 Hotelworks (Greater Niseko); Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc. (Philippines); Dato' Sr. Lau Wai Seang, president, Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM): 2017-2018 (Malaysia); Kristin Thorsteins, head of partnership growth for APAC at IWG PLC (Singapore); Lui Violanti, regional manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group (Australia); Paul Tse, president, board of directors, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers (Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau); Sorn Seap, executive vice president, Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (Cambodia); Suphin Mechuchep, chairperson, JLL Thailand (Thailand); and Vivin Harsanto, senior director and head of advisory, JLL Indonesia (Indonesia).

HLB, the leading international accounting and advisory ﬁrm, upheld fairness, transparency and credibility throughout all points of the selection process, under the leadership of Paul Ashburn, HLB International Real Estate Group.

Indonesia was represented with six regional wins including Autograph Tower at Thamrin Nine Complex as Best Office Development (Asia). After winning in a national level (Indonesia Property Award) as Best Highrise Development, Autograph Tower at Thamrin Nine Complex was recognized as Best Office Development (Asia). Surpassing other projects in this competitive category; 888 Lai Chi Kok Road (NCB Innovation Center) – Hongkong & Macau, Cloud Land – Mainland China, Frasers Tower – Singapore, Hudson & Ganges Office Towers – India, Knowledge Hub @Digital Hub – Indonesia, and One Bangkok Office Tower 4 – Thailand.

Autograph Tower is a prominent addition to Jakarta's business district. Soaring 385-meters tall from the heart of the city, this prestigious office tower stood out as The Tallest Building in The Southern Hemisphere, featuring the finest specification and exclusive facilities, with exciting mixed-use offerings that include the first, Waldorf Astoria Hotel and private observatory deck in The Country. Not only the tallest, Autograph Tower also has the deepest basement, fastest lifts, most efficient chillers, safest earthquake resistance system, and others of the bests in building technology and design.

This supertall was designed by world-renown architect, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) – New York, with site-specific design prioritizing views to the North, South, and East, to minimize the impact from Jakarta's western geography to manage internal temperature and improve energy efficiency. This orientation also contributes to the building's functionality, giving it sunlight and amazing views in the restrooms, and open-air balcony on its West-side core area. In addition to the eco credentials as required in its BCA Greenmark Platinum certification, Autograph Tower also integrates nature by infusing green-walls, greenery on the rooftops, and along the public promenade. The tower's curtain walls were shaped with a bold linear façade that offers shade to the interior while referencing the local architectural façade heritage.

Waldorf Astoria public area begins with a beautiful central atrium that introduces natural light into the center of the building, creating an attractive space to be shared by its distinguished visitors. The Sky Box at the top of the office floors housed the hotel lobby and the observatory deck that cantilevers out to the South side, opening to the breathtaking views of Jakarta's skyline. At the very top, the Sky Garden area offers an open-air experience with a glass floor viewing deck and for those who want to go higher, there is the Campanile that goes up to a glass room at the highest peak in The Southern Hemisphere.

As a part of Thamrin Nine Complex, Autograph Tower benefits from its central location by embracing a Transit Oriented Development concept, offering 4-railway connections; MRT, LRT, Commuter Line, and Airport Train, in addition to a variety of public transportation that are available directly from its frontage at Jl MH Thamrin. Celebrated with its premium features and remarkable offerings, Autograph Tower has set up a new benchmark for office buildings in Indonesia and The Region.

