Autographed Sports Memorabilia, Art Pieces, and Motorcycles Featured in Eclectic HiBid Auctions Following $32M GMV Week

News provided by

Hibid-AuctionFlex

12 Oct, 2023, 10:34 ET

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In auctions held last week on HiBid.com, bidders placed over 3.4 million bids on 692,734 lots, bringing auctioneers $32 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). An incredible variety of lots are always open for bidding on HiBid.com, and this week is no exception, with auctions featuring items that sports fans, art aficionados, jewelry collectors, and motorcycle enthusiasts are bound to love.

Standout lots include dozens of autographed football helmets, footballs, and jerseys as well as a 1998 Honda Goldwing motorcycle and a Cobra Racer. Lots for sale in estate auctions include framed oil paintings, carved jade pieces, ornate brooches, antique furniture, and military artifacts.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

October 2-8, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $32+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $66.8+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 692,734
Timed Auctions: 1,460
Live Auctions: 127
Bids Placed: 3.4+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million

Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Capital City Sports Card Memorabilia Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 1-15
Seller: Capital City Sports Cards
View Auction Catalog

October G.O.A.T. Estate Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: July 15-October 13
Seller: Barber Auctions
View Auction Catalog

Dan Kniep Motors Motorcycle Auction
Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)
Dates: October 3-14
Seller: Petri Auction Company
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex

Also from this source

2019 Lamborghini Aventador, Signed Babe Ruth Baseball Under the Gavel After $43.2+ Million GMV Sold Last Week on HiBid.com

2019 Lamborghini Aventador, Signed Babe Ruth Baseball Under the Gavel After $43.2+ Million GMV Sold Last Week on HiBid.com

Car, card, and coin collectors are laser-focused on HiBid.com this week after 752,698 lots worth over $43.2 million in gross merchandise value (GMV)...
HiBid Auctions Reach $41.8 Million GMV Last Week; Jewelry, Coins, Tools, and Arcade Games Now for Sale

HiBid Auctions Reach $41.8 Million GMV Last Week; Jewelry, Coins, Tools, and Arcade Games Now for Sale

HiBid recorded another successful week of sales with over $41.8 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). In auctions from September 18th to 24th,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.