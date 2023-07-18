AutoGrid Flex™ Receives Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

News provided by

AutoGrid

18 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) provider AutoGrid is today announcing that the AutoGrid Flex™ platform has received the prestigious Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes AutoGrid as an exemplary leader making exceptional strides in energy management.

Continue Reading
AutoGrid Flex™ receives the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards, recognizing their AI-driven platform's exceptional strides in energy management and its contribution to the global transition to renewable energy.
AutoGrid Flex™ receives the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards, recognizing their AI-driven platform's exceptional strides in energy management and its contribution to the global transition to renewable energy.

The world can only get to 100 percent renewable energy by harnessing the potential of distributed energy resources (DERs). With AutoGrid's AI-driven Flex platform, customers across the power value chain can forecast and respond to fluctuations in renewables generation and spikes in demand from extreme weather and rising electrification. The software also helps power providers in forecasting and reshaping demand while dispatching new grid capacity from DERs. By aggregating and orchestrating DERs through VPPs, AutoGrid helps shift energy back into the grid and marketplace where and when it's needed most.

The Environment + Energy Leader Award recognizes AutoGrid's VPP solution for unlocking clean capacity in times of high demand and lessening reliance on costly, heavily polluting peaker power plants. By aggregating and orchestrating fleets of DERs, VPPs balance supply and demand to create flexible capacity that reduces or eliminates the need for peaker plants. VPPs have the added societal benefit of lessening the socioeconomic and health-related costs disproportionately borne by disadvantaged communities, near where many of these plants are located.

Today, AutoGrid Flex manages over 8,000 MW of capacity in 17 countries to bring cleaner energy to communities globally and to combat disruptions to our global energy supply brought on by climate change.

"AutoGrid is honored to be recognized by Environment + Energy Leader and proud of the work that's been highlighted as we globally accelerate the energy transition," said Ruben Llanes, CEO of AutoGrid.

"Our cutting-edge technologies help modernize the grid to make it more resilient, meeting rapidly expanding loads with demand-side flexibility and leveraging untapped capacity."

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits. Sarah Roberts, co-president of Environment + Energy Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria."

About AutoGrid
AutoGrid is committed to accelerating access to sustainable energy in order to combat the climate crisis. AutoGrid's AI-driven software makes electric vehicles, batteries, roof-top solar, utility-scale wind and other distributed energy resources (DERs) smarter. By enabling prediction, optimization, and real-time control of millions of energy assets at an unprecedented scale, AutoGrid is making the vision of a decentralized, decarbonized, and democratized new energy world a reality. With over a decade of pioneering experience across the globe, AutoGrid offers fleet owners, energy-as-a-service companies, renewable project developers, utilities, and electricity retailers the ability to build, own, operate, and participate in intelligent and scalable Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) enabling them to disrupt the dependency on fossil-fuel based energy. The AutoGrid Flex™ platform manages over 8,000 MW of flexible capacity in 17 countries.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards: 
For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

Media Contact:
John Perry
VP of Marketing & Communications, AutoGrid
[email protected]

SOURCE AutoGrid

Also from this source

AutoGrid Joins RMI's VP3 Initiative

AutoGrid Unveils Cutting-Edge EV Grid Services Solution to Help Utilities Spur Adoption and Attain Sustainability Goals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.