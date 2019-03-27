AutoGrid Wins ISGF Innovation Award for Best Smart Grid Project in India

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoGrid has won the 2019 Innovation Award for the Best Industry Smart Grid Project in India from the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF).

AutoGrid received the Platinum Award from ISGF's Innovation Awards 2019 for Best Smart Grid Project in India by Industry on 15 March 2019 at the India Smart Utility Week conference, which is hosted annually by the ISGF. The ISGF Innovation Awards honor industry leaders, innovative organizations and groundbreaking projects that have set new benchmarks in smart grids and smart cities.

The award recognizes AutoGrid for its joint demand-side management (DSM) initiative with the government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) in India and the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL). The project deployed Smart Grid and Internet of Things-based solutions aimed at improving utility financial health and consumer experiences. AutoGrid worked with APSPDCL on automated DSM programs covering several major segments, including agricultural pump-sets, residential/commercial air conditioning systems and industrial non-critical loads.

The DSM solutions in the project will enable benefits of over INR 1000 Cr per year (over USD 150 million) per utility when deployed at scale. The savings will be achieved via peak load shaving to reduce significant capital expenses, time-of-use implementation to leverage cheaper power at off-peak hours, soil-moisture/water-level sensor-based pump-set operation to intelligently reduce energy and water used for agricultural purposes, air conditioning system cycling to drive both energy efficiency and peak load shaving, and renewable integration to incorporate more cost-effective solar and wind power supply without impacting the reliability or quality of service.

"AutoGrid's innovative DSM solutions, deployed across all key consumer segments in their Andhra Pradesh project, illustrate how technology can bring transformational benefits to several sectors of the economy and citizens," said Reji Kumar Pillai, president of ISGF. "This project serves as a model of how utilities across India and in other developing regions can leverage IoT, artificial intelligence and big data analytics at scale to cut opex and capex, save energy, reduce critical groundwater depletion, enhance agricultural sector efficiency and improve the lives of citizens."

"It is an honor to receive this prestigious award from ISGF," said Dr. Amit Narayan, founder and chief executive officer of AutoGrid. "We are delighted to be working in India and using our technology to drive the digital transformation that will shape the new energy future."

About India Smart Utility Week

India Smart Utility Week is one of the largest new energy-focused conferences in the world, with more than 250 speakers from 40+ countries, as well as more than 2,000 business delegates. Since 2015, ISGF's annual event has convened India's leading utilities, policymakers, regulators and investors along with smart grid experts from around the world to showcase the next generation of smart grid technologies and solutions.

About AutoGrid:

AutoGrid builds software applications that enable a smarter distributed energy world. The company's suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid has more than 5,000 megawatts of DERs under contract with Xcel Energy, National Grid, E.ON, CPS Energy, Total, NextEra Energy and over 35 other leading energy companies around the world. For more information, visit www.auto-grid.com .

Media Contact:

Richard Miller

rich.miller@auto-grid.com

SOURCE AutoGrid

Related Links

http://www.auto-grid.com

