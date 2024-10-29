Autogun Heroes expands to web and launches on CrazyGames

The game is now available to 35 million monthly users on CrazyGames, a leading web games portal.

KOTKA, Finland, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Games announced that Autogun Heroes is now available on the leading web games portal CrazyGames. CrazyGames serves over 35 million unique users per month. The portal is optimized for instant play, where players can access selected top-tier games directly from the browser without downloads or installations.

"We are beyond excited to launch Autogun Heroes on CrazyGames in collaboration with Nitro Games. This partnership represents a powerful synergy between Nitro Games' innovative vision and our platform's global reach. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long and successful partnership with Nitro Games," says Rafael Morgan, VP of Marketing & Partnerships at CrazyGames

"We're happy to sign Autogun Heroes with Crazy Games. We explored our options in web gaming and were impressed by the reach and popularity they've achieved with their portal. The visibility they can deliver well supports our expansion plans with Autogun Heroes," says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder at Nitro Games.

The web version of Autogun Heroes has been developed in collaboration with Pley. This collaboration has made it possible to expand the game to the web while staying fully compliant with the mobile version of the game and supporting account linking between the platforms. The game is free-to-play, monetized with in-game ads and also comes with in-game purchases available to expand the game experience. Nitro Games acts as the publisher and developer of the game providing the game content. CrazyGames acts as the distribution platform providing marketing and visibility for the game. Pley acts as the development partner for the game providing technology and solutions for the web version.

"Pley is excited to work with CrazyGames and Nitro to bring Autogun Heroes to a huge audience of browser gamers worldwide. As cross-platform gaming continues to gain traction, we're thrilled to work with like-minded partners to bring a highly engaging title to one of the most prominent web gaming destinations," says Shawn Adamek, CCO at Pley AB.

In addition to this new web version, the mobile version of the game is available on iOS and Android, as communicated earlier.

Read more about Autogun Heroes on the official game website: www.autogunheroes.net

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: [email protected]

About CrazyGames:

CrazyGames a leading browser-based gaming platform, offering a diverse range of games to over 35 million unique users monthly. With a focus on delivering high-quality, engaging content, CrazyGames partners with game developers worldwide to bring innovative and exciting titles to a global audience. Whether through action-packed shooters, brain-teasing puzzles, or immersive RPGs, CrazyGames remains a top destination for gamers seeking accessible and entertaining experiences.

www.crazygames.com

About Pley:

Pley partners with mobile game developers and publishers to help them port, distribute and monetize their games on the web. Founded in 2017, Pley has served over three million hours of gameplay and continues to pave the way to unlocking cross-platform expansion for a massive, worldwide audience of browser gamers.

www.pley.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a mobile game developer and publisher. Nitro Games team is a multinational group of mobile gaming professionals that has the expertise from development to publishing to live-operations. The Company focuses on producing high quality mobile games mostly for the mid-core audience. Nitro Games is specialized in the category of shooter games. With Nitro Games' powerful NG Platform and the NG MVP process, the Company is able to carry out market validation with its games during development. Nitro Games has developed several games such as Autogun Heroes, NERF: Superblast, Lootland, Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory. The company offers its services also to selected customers and has developed several successful projects to leading mobile gaming companies.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected].

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196

