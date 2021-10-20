Autohome Inc. Announces Board Changes

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that Mr. Jun Lu has been appointed as a director on the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), and Mr. Dong Liu has resigned from the Board due to his other personal commitments, effective as of October 19, 2021.

Mr. Lu Jun (Jeff) has served as the general manager of the Investment Management Center of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Ping An Group") since May 2021, where he managed an investment portfolio of strategically important investments involving a value of over RMB500 billion of Ping An Group. Before joining Ping An Group, Mr. Lu has 26 years of experience spanning the areas of corporate management, corporate transactions and portfolio management. He served as a co-president of Jinsheng Group from May 2020 to May 2021 and the president of Yoozoo Holding Group and chief financial officer of YOOZOO Games Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002174) from July 2017 to April 2020. Prior to that, he worked at PwC Shanghai from January 2002 to June 2017, having served in a number of senior management positions including as senior global partner and a lead partner and co-founder of PwC China's Corporate Finance and M&A department. Mr. Lu received his bachelor's degree in electronic engineering and management from Fudan University in July 1995 and obtained an executive master of business administration degree from China Europe International Business School in March 2005. Mr. Lu is a senior member of the China Appraisal Society.

Mr. Quan Long, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Dong Liu for his services to Autohome. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. At the same time, we warmly welcome Mr. Jun Lu to the Board and are confident that he will be a valuable addition to the Board and the Company."

