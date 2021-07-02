Autohome Inc. Announces Management Change

BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that Mr. Jun Zou has notified the Company that he intends to resign as chief financial officer due to his other personal commitments. The effective date of Mr. Zou's resignation will be July 9, 2021.

Concurrently, Ms. Hong Jiang, financial director, will report directly to Mr. Quan Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome on an interim basis. Ms. Hong Jiang is currently in charge of financial operations, financial reporting and related matters of the Company. Ms. Jiang has extensive experience in financial management and previously held a number of senior positions at listed internet companies.

Mr. Quan Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "On behalf of Autohome, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Jun for his dedication and valuable contribution to Autohome during his tenure as CFO. Jun has played a crucial role in enhancing the financial management efficiency and elevating Autohome's performance in the capital markets as we achieved important milestones. We respect his decision and sincerely wish Jun continued success in all his future endeavors."

In the meantime, the Company has initiated a search for suitable candidate and intends to appoint a new chief financial officer in due course.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

